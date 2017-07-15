Journal Hotels Appoints Stephen Brandman as Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Brandman commented on his new role: "I am delighted to working side by side with Goodwin and David and assisting with the growth of the Journal Hotels brand and overseeing the evolution of the Hollywood Roosevelt."
David Chang, co-owner of the Hollywood Roosevelt, added: "the desire to reinvent unique buildings like the Hollywood Roosevelt, the Bradbury and the MacArthur is one of our main focuses, while paying close attention to their historic value. We believe Stephen has that same appreciation."
Mr. Brandman will also oversee Journal Hotels' affiliated properties. The company's latest acquisition in Chicago will be rebranded and renovated under Mr. Brandman's direction this year. Other properties set for renovation include: Two Bunch Palms Spa and Resort in Desert Hot Springs, the country's oldest mineral hot springs resort, and the Hotel G in San Francisco, which will open a new restaurant in partnership with a Michelin-starred chef this spring.
About Journal Hotels
Since the early 90"s, the founding principals of Journal have been acquiring one-of-a-kind, historic assets in and around Los Angeles. Journal has now grown to own and operate iconic assets such as The Hollywood Roosevelt, The MacArthur, The Bradbury, Two Bunch Palms and most recently, Public in Chicago. Journal distinguishes itself by combining a well-rounded expertise in real estate development with a creative and independent approach to branding. For more information please visit http://byjournal.com/.