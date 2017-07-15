Journal Hotels, a management company created by the owners of the Hollywood Roosevelt, today announced the company has once again partnered up with Stephen Brandman as Chief Executive Officer. Brandman had previously served an integral role at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt when it launched under Thompson Hotels. In his new role as CEO, Mr. Brandman will oversee and direct the operations of Journal Hotels, which includes properties located in: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Palm Springs and Chicago. Additionally, Brandman will help grow the brand in strategic locations and new markets. Mr. Brandman was the co-founder and CEO of Thompson Hotels and Commune Hotels before selling his stake in the companies.

Goodwin Gaw, co-owner of the Hollywood Roosevelt, said: "I am delighted to be working with Stephen again as he was instrumental in helping launch the Hollywood Roosevelt several years ago and has great experience in building brands."

Stephen Brandman commented on his new role: "I am delighted to working side by side with Goodwin and David and assisting with the growth of the Journal Hotels brand and overseeing the evolution of the Hollywood Roosevelt."

David Chang, co-owner of the Hollywood Roosevelt, added: "the desire to reinvent unique buildings like the Hollywood Roosevelt, the Bradbury and the MacArthur is one of our main focuses, while paying close attention to their historic value. We believe Stephen has that same appreciation."

Mr. Brandman will also oversee Journal Hotels' affiliated properties. The company's latest acquisition in Chicago will be rebranded and renovated under Mr. Brandman's direction this year. Other properties set for renovation include: Two Bunch Palms Spa and Resort in Desert Hot Springs, the country's oldest mineral hot springs resort, and the Hotel G in San Francisco, which will open a new restaurant in partnership with a Michelin-starred chef this spring.