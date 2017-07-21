Press Release

STR: US hotel performance for March 2017

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during March 2017, according to data from STR.

According to STR analysts, performance growth was boosted by a favorable Easter calendar shift, particularly in the Group segment. The opposite will occur with April data.

In a year-over-year comparison with March 2016, the industry reported the following: