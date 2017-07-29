The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announces the departure of David Scowsill, President & CEO, after six years at the helm of the organisation. During his tenure as the third President in the 26 year history of WTTC, he has taken the organisation to new heights, championing the private sector views in high level governmental discussions and promoting the sustainable growth of Travel & Tourism.

"It has been a privilege to lead WTTC, representing the global interests of the private sector of Travel & Tourism, through advocacy with governments around the world. The membership of the organisation has doubled in the last period, but more significant has been the work with governments at all levels on the key strategic issues for the sector," said Scowsill. "By making this announcement now, the Executive Committee has time to identify a successor and to work through a smooth transition in leadership. Working with a very talented team, we have consolidated the position of WTTC as the authority in the sector, whether through research, advocacy, or the impact of the Global Summits. I now look forward to focussing on new opportunities, knowing that I am leaving WTTC in great shape."

David Scowsill has been President & CEO of WTTC since October 2010. Amongst the highlights of his time, the public/private partnership with UNWTO has produced 84 meetings with Presidents and Prime Ministers, where messages about the importance of the sector have been directed to these key leaders. As founder and Chairman of The Global Travel Association Coalition, he ensured that the travel industry spoke to governments with One Voice on the key issues – from travel facilitation and terrorism, to infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.

Prior to WTTC, he served as Chairman or Director with various companies, working for six years in Private Equity and Venture Capital to execute a number of deals across the industry. He was Chief Executive of Opodo and the Minit Group, after holding executive and board positions at Hilton Hotels, American Airlines and British Airways.

"The Executive Committee thanks David for his service and is very appreciative of the many contributions he has made to the mission, growth and success of the sector over the past 6 years," said Gerald Lawless, Chairman, WTTC. "Under his leadership and vision, WTTC is clearly positioned as the private sector authority on Travel & Tourism, reflected in the calibre and geographic diversity of the membership group. During this transition period it will be business as usual, as the Executive Committee works to identify a successor."

Contact

Annebeth Wijtenburg

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7481 6483

Send Email