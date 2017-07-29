David Scowsill to leave WTTC in June 2017
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announces the departure of David Scowsill, President & CEO, after six years at the helm of the organisation. During his tenure as the third President in the 26 year history of WTTC, he has taken the organisation to new heights, championing the private sector views in high level governmental discussions and promoting the sustainable growth of Travel & Tourism.
David Scowsill has been President & CEO of WTTC since October 2010. Amongst the highlights of his time, the public/private partnership with UNWTO has produced 84 meetings with Presidents and Prime Ministers, where messages about the importance of the sector have been directed to these key leaders. As founder and Chairman of The Global Travel Association Coalition, he ensured that the travel industry spoke to governments with One Voice on the key issues – from travel facilitation and terrorism, to infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.
Prior to WTTC, he served as Chairman or Director with various companies, working for six years in Private Equity and Venture Capital to execute a number of deals across the industry. He was Chief Executive of Opodo and the Minit Group, after holding executive and board positions at Hilton Hotels, American Airlines and British Airways.
"The Executive Committee thanks David for his service and is very appreciative of the many contributions he has made to the mission, growth and success of the sector over the past 6 years," said Gerald Lawless, Chairman, WTTC. "Under his leadership and vision, WTTC is clearly positioned as the private sector authority on Travel & Tourism, reflected in the calibre and geographic diversity of the membership group. During this transition period it will be business as usual, as the Executive Committee works to identify a successor."
About WTTC
The World Travel & Tourism Council is the global authority on the economic and social contribution of Travel & Tourism. It promotes sustainable growth for the industry, working with governments and international institutions to create jobs, to drive exports and to generate prosperity. WTTC"s annual Global Summit brings together over 1,000 delegates to discuss the opportunities, challenges and issues facing the industry, while its Tourism for Tomorrow Awards recognise the industry"s power to be a positive force in sustainability.
The sector is a key driver for investment and economic growth globally. In 2014, Travel & Tourism generated 9.8% of global GDP, some $7.6 trillion, and supported almost 277 million jobs, or 1 in 11 jobs worldwide. By the end of 2015, Travel & Tourism is expected to contribute US$7,860 trillion, 10% of global GDP, and to account for 284 million jobs, 9.5% of total employment.
For almost 25 years, WTTC has been the voice of this industry globally. Members are the Chairs, Presidents and Chief Executives of the world"s leading, private sector Travel & Tourism businesses. These Members bring specialist knowledge to guide government policy and decision-making, raising awareness of the importance of the industry as an economic generator of prosperity.