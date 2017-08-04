MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana, marking a significant milestone as the company's 100th hotel in Latin America. The 545-room beachfront Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana is one of the largest hotels in the famous Copacabana neighborhood, one of Brazil's most visited destinations, and represents Hilton's second property in the city.

"The opening of our 100thhotel in Latin America solidifies our commitment to strategically expanding our footprint and introducing our industry-leading brands throughout this promising region," said Ian Carter, president, global development, architecture, design and construction, Hilton. "This milestone is a testament to the strength of our brands and the steadfastness of our teams to deliver success stories."

Key hotel deals, productive partnerships and many momentous openings paved the way for Hilton to reach the 100 hotel mark in Latin America, where it now supplies approximately 17,000 rooms across nine brands and boasts a pipeline of more than 70 projects across the region.

Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana offers a privileged location in the Copacabana neighborhood with easy access to the city's two airports, financial center, main cultural attractions and world-famous tourist hotspots, as well as a variety of shopping malls and entertainment options for all guests' tastes.

"Hilton has been welcoming guests for nearly 100 years, as one of the most innovative and fastest growing global hospitality companies, and we are proud to be a part of this story with the opening of our 100th hotel in Latin America," said Joe Berger, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. "With more than 70 new projects in our Latin America development pipeline, we are poised to continue our rapid growth, and further our mission to be the world's most hospitable company - by positively impacting guests, Team Members, hotel owners, shareholders and communities in even more destinations throughout this dynamic part of the world."

The iconic beachfront hotel in Rio, which was built in 1975 and completed an extensive renovation in 2011, includes 545 rooms featuring the brand's sophisticated amenities for guests traveling on leisure or business to the South zone of Rio de Janeiro. In-room amenities include complimentary coffee machine with capsules and tea, the exclusive Suite DreamsTM mattress, patented by Hilton Hotels & Resorts to provide greater support and ensure maximum comfort, smart LCD TVs, clock radio with Bluetooth connection, safe and minibar. Two exclusive pools, one with a 360º view of the city's three main tourist attractions - Copacabana Beach, Christ the Redeemer and Sugar Loaf, a full-service spa and impeccable beach provide the backdrop for relaxation and memorable experiences.

Two restaurants and three bars feature options for breakfast, lunch and dinner ranging from a diverse buffet to an exciting culinary experience paired with selected wines from the hotel's exclusive cellar. For meetings and events, Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana's expert team helps guide planning and the hotel's upscale infrastructure featuring 36 flexible spaces for up to 500 attendees is ideal for banquets, corporate meetings and special events.

Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana participates in Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. To celebrate the hotel's opening, now through Aug. 2, 2017, Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana is offering a fourth night free for guests who book three nights, and Hilton Honors members can earn 1,000 Hilton Honors Points per night.

Hilton plans to open approximately 20 properties across Latin America in 2017, including hotels and resorts in Belize, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. In addition to the opening of Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana, highlights include two Conrad Hotels & Resorts properties in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and Cartagena, Colombia; two Curio - A Collection by Hilton hotels in Mahogany Bay Village, Belize and San Jose, Costa Rica; a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Iquitos, Peru; a Hampton by Hilton hotel in Montevideo, Uruguay; and more than 10 openings in Mexico.

For further information regarding Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana or to make reservations, visit www.riodejaneirocopacabana.hilton.com. For more information regarding Hilton, visit newsroom.hilton.com.

