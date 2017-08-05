Event Intelligence collects 132% in investor interest in 7 days
B2B crowdfunding in the hotel tech space: the London startup had a successful crowdinvesting campaign so far. With 8 more days remaining, there is more to come.
"Our current contracts - with InterContinental, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Kempinski properties among others - have covered North America and Europe so far. Besides product development, we are focusing on expanding to new markets and to accelerate our growth, we would like to raise further funding", said Peter Gal, CEO of Event Intelligence. "At this stage we aim to raise half a million euros, with 20% coming from crowdfunding and the rest from venture capital firms."
The company is an alumni of Europe's leading B2B accelerator, Startup Wise Guys and the team now includes Alex Barros as an advisor, who was one of the most successful sales directors of Siteminder and Duetto.
2017 looks to be an important milestone for the innovative startup, which aims to reach a global monopoly on forward looking event data in the coming years. The startup achieved 55% growth in revenues in Q1 2017 and is looking to further accelerate its growth.
The company launched it's Funderbeam campaign (https://markets.funderbeam.com/syndicate/event-intelligence) on Thursday last week, and interest in the campaign has already exceeded it's minimum target of €100k by 32%. "We will continue to collect indications in the coming days, finalising the amount we would like to involve from Funderbeam at the closing of the campaign, which will be in 8 days. We will take investors on board on a first come first serve basis." said Peter Gal.
Investments to the company start from €250 on Funderbeam's platform. As a unique feature of the platform, when the campaign is closed, investors can trade on the online stock exchange up to the amount of their investments, which provides unique investment liquidity.
Funderbeam campaign website: https://markets.funderbeam.com/syndicate/event-intelligence
Event Intelligence website:www.eventintelligence.travel
Contact
Peter Gal
CEO & Founder
Send Email