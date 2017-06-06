Shanghai – Marriott International today unveiled plans to double its luxury presence in Asia Pacific by adding more than 100 luxury hotels to its current footprint of 113 luxury properties. Announced at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) conference in Shanghai, this represents over half of the company's global growth in this category.

With the introduction of 11 new hotels to its luxury portfolio in Asia Pacific, 2017 is already on track to be a breakthrough year for Marriott International. China continues to contribute around half of the new hotels in the region with key cities such as Shanghai and Suzhou being flagged for new properties, while emerging luxury destinations such as Tasmania and Sri Lanka are also on the horizon. Globally, Marriott International has a total of 200 luxury hotels in its development pipeline, building its unrivalled network of eight luxury brands, which includes The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, EDITION and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, from 365 landmark properties to over 500 luxury hotels.

"Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for Marriott International outside of North America, with the luxury segment averaging one new hotel every month this year," said Peggy Fang Roe, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Marriott International, Asia Pacific. "This region continues to see a growing numbers of high net worth individuals, which combined with dynamic economic growth, has created a strong increase in demand for luxury hotel experiences, which Marriott International will continue to meet."

Each brand represents distinctive values, heritage, and personality, and this wide range offers guests the opportunity to access iconic hotspots and undiscovered gems while having endless personalised experiences to choose from. This ranges from cherry blossoms at The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto; to perusing the world-class galleries at Art Basel while staying at W Hong Kong; to savouring a memorable dinner prepared by a celebrity chef at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach. Guests also benefit from best-in-class loyalty programs that include Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), Marriott Rewards, and Ritz-Carlton Rewards.

The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis Further Define the Luxury Landscape

The Ritz-Carlton, the legendary hospitality brand with 93 hotels around the world, will continue to set the standard in luxury in 2017, standing out for its exceptional culture of service and the ability to create memorable experiences for its guests. It expands its Asia Pacific resort portfolio with a debut in Langkawi, Malaysia which pays tribute to its destination with design inspired by a traditional Malaysian kampong village, set to seamlessly blend the lush rainforest and ocean. In 2018 Koh Samui will mark The Ritz-Carlton's first resort in Thailand in addition to a debut in Jiuzhaigou, a designated UNESCO Heritage Site in Southwest China, which is situated on the doorsteps of the majestic Jiuzhaigou Valley National Park.

St. Regis, with 42 hotels in 19 countries today, continues to reinterpret the legacy of the original St. Regis hotel in New York for today's luxury traveler. The brand is slated to make debuts in five new destinations in 2017, including two newly-opened hotels in China. This includes The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan, which is located in the heart of the city's cultural and luxury commercial district; and The St. Regis Changsha, which marks the destination's highest hotel and includes its own helipad, as well as a pool set high above the city.

Luxury Rebel W Hotels Makes New Asia-Pacific Debuts

Known to turn the conventional hotel experience upside down wherever the iconic W sign lands, W Hotels marked the new year with the opening of W Goa in India and has 50 hotels in 23 countries. The brand will continue to bring its Whatever/Whenever service philosophy, bold design, and playful luxury spirit to two new landmark properties in China this year. W Shanghai opens at the end of June on the historic Bund, where 1920s glamour meets futuristic flash, with spectacular views over the Huangpu River. In August, the picturesque historic garden city of Suzhou, with its famous tea houses and canals, inaugurates W at the ultra-modern and dynamic Jinji Lake Circle, which is close to the heart of the city's hottest clubs, trendy restaurants, and luxurious spas.

The Luxury Collection Surpasses 100th Hotel Milestone with Robust 2017 Pipeline

With an incredible ensemble of 102 hotels in 35 countries around the world, The Luxury Collection provides global explorers true, indigenous experiences that are impossible to replicate and continues to rapidly expand its footprint. In Singapore, the highly-anticipated opening later this year of The Duxton Club, a Luxury Collection Hotel, will showcase the Lion City's rich history and culture by readapting two pre-war colonial heritage buildings into a sophisticated new hotel.

JW Marriott Continues to Soar

JW Marriott, the brand inspired by its legendary namesake, is an expression of approachable, modern luxury and today includes 82 hotels and resorts today across 27 countries. In Asia Pacific, the brand debuted its first resort in Vietnam earlier this year with JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, a hidden island paradise designed by Bill Bensley, located off the southern coast. JW Marriott will also make exciting premieres in the Maldives and Jaipur, India by 2018.

EDITION Further Expands its Global Influence in Asia Pacific

EDITION defines a new generation of luxury by balancing sophisticated design and personalized, attentive service with one-of-a-kind food, beverage and entertainment offerings that reflect the best of the cultural and social milieu of each location. Showcasing its luxury lifestyle experience with hotels in London, New York and Miami Beach, EDITION premiered The Sanya EDITION on Hainan Island in Southern China at the end of last year, marking the brand's first hotel in Asia. EDITION will continue to expand its presence globally with openings in Bangkok, Shanghai and Barcelona over the next 12 months.

