hospitalityPulse™, a leading provider of next-generation technology solutions for the hotel industry, has announced plans to unveil FIRE™, the Feature Inventory Response Engine at HITEC®, the world's largest hospitality technology show. During the conference, which takes place in Toronto from June 26-29, 2017, the hospitalityPulse team will showcase how its disruptive technology is transforming how guests shop for hotel rooms and enabling hotels to accurately sell by room features.

"Guest expectations are high – and our solutions help hotels to meet and exceed those expectations," explains CEO of hospitalityPulse Pierre Boettner. "Hotels are demanding better ways to differentiate themselves to drive tangible results, and our solutions like FIRE are designed to help operators continually evolve their capabilities to extract even greater value from their property assets and amenities to give guests what they want. HITEC offers the perfect platform to showcase the power of FIRE and our latest innovations to the hospitality community."

FIRE enables picking the relevant room attributes and features guests want, and the booking path to be highly personalized to each individual guest. FIRE empowers hoteliers to permit only booking of rooms and room features that are truly available for the requested stay dates. By determining in real-time how to best assign all future bookings, the remaining inventory is what corresponds to the trueAvailability™ at the hotel. Because every feature can be priced according to value and demand, it naturally increases revenues while providing the simplest, fastest, and most intuitive booking experience.

High lights of FIRE include :

FIRE mirrors the shopping habits of people when they purchase items online (i.e. Amazon) and now enables hotels to sell combinations of room features, rather than choices of room categories.

It eliminates the dilemma between more choices and better online conversion.

Guests can shop for the experience they want—adding features to a shopping cart and getting more of exactly what they desire.

The technology guarantees guests will receive the features and room they booked when they check in.

Moreover, this technology eliminates the tedious daily work of manual room assignment and house balancing.

Boettner elaborates, "The proper implementation of room allocation software in concert with a hotel's direct booking channel decreases operating costs and enables hoteliers to achieve a significantly higher fulfillment rate of room feature and bed type requests. That leads to higher guest satisfaction, having a significant impact on review scores, ADR, loyalty, and ancillary revenues. Our technology even recognizes guests who book direct vs. third-party channels like OTAs, and hoteliers may reward direct bookers with the best rooms, which ultimately leads to more direct bookings and less commission to third parties. Selling features is the future. Give your guests what they want."

hospitalityPulse is a visionary company founded in 2013 by hospitality industry veterans and technologists with a passion for fixing the costly and troublesome issues plaguing hotels and their guests. Their flagship solution, roomPulse, is a revolutionary cloud solution engineered to ensure hoteliers assign rooms based on reservation requirements and room availabilities, resulting in more optimal upgrades being granted to the right guests.

Hosted each year by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP), HITEC is a well-known, global event with its North American show gathering over 6,000 attendees from around the world, and presenting the latest hospitality technology products and services from over 400 companies – this trade show is the most comprehensive showcase of hospitality technology. Conference attendees are invited to experience live demonstrations of hospitalityPulse's full spectrum of product innovations at the company's booth #208 in the exposition hall.

