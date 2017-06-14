hospitalityPulse unveils powerful technology for selling room features at 2017 HITEC Conference
Quantum shift in hotel booking technology intuitively manages inventory to the room from booking to check-in; gives guests what they want and increases revenue by pricing and merchandising room features
FIRE enables picking the relevant room attributes and features guests want, and the booking path to be highly personalized to each individual guest. FIRE empowers hoteliers to permit only booking of rooms and room features that are truly available for the requested stay dates. By determining in real-time how to best assign all future bookings, the remaining inventory is what corresponds to the trueAvailability™ at the hotel. Because every feature can be priced according to value and demand, it naturally increases revenues while providing the simplest, fastest, and most intuitive booking experience.
High lights of FIRE include :
- FIRE mirrors the shopping habits of people when they purchase items online (i.e. Amazon) and now enables hotels to sell combinations of room features, rather than choices of room categories.
- It eliminates the dilemma between more choices and better online conversion.
- Guests can shop for the experience they want—adding features to a shopping cart and getting more of exactly what they desire.
- The technology guarantees guests will receive the features and room they booked when they check in.
- Moreover, this technology eliminates the tedious daily work of manual room assignment and house balancing.
Boettner elaborates, "The proper implementation of room allocation software in concert with a hotel's direct booking channel decreases operating costs and enables hoteliers to achieve a significantly higher fulfillment rate of room feature and bed type requests. That leads to higher guest satisfaction, having a significant impact on review scores, ADR, loyalty, and ancillary revenues. Our technology even recognizes guests who book direct vs. third-party channels like OTAs, and hoteliers may reward direct bookers with the best rooms, which ultimately leads to more direct bookings and less commission to third parties. Selling features is the future. Give your guests what they want."
hospitalityPulse is a visionary company founded in 2013 by hospitality industry veterans and technologists with a passion for fixing the costly and troublesome issues plaguing hotels and their guests. Their flagship solution, roomPulse, is a revolutionary cloud solution engineered to ensure hoteliers assign rooms based on reservation requirements and room availabilities, resulting in more optimal upgrades being granted to the right guests.
Hosted each year by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP), HITEC is a well-known, global event with its North American show gathering over 6,000 attendees from around the world, and presenting the latest hospitality technology products and services from over 400 companies – this trade show is the most comprehensive showcase of hospitality technology. Conference attendees are invited to experience live demonstrations of hospitalityPulse's full spectrum of product innovations at the company's booth #208 in the exposition hall.
To learn more visit hospitalitypulse.com.
Contact
Pierre Boettner
Send Email
About hospitalityPulse
hospitalityPulse was designed by hotel technology and operations veterans tackling one of the most difficult problems hotels are facing: room assignment and its direct effect on guest satisfaction. Our patent-pending optimization algorithms, combined with an intuitive user interface enable hoteliers to assign the optimal room for every guest, every time, with consistent efficiency. Using the multi-dimensional FIRE engine, hoteliers can rely on providing the booker with the trueAvailabilityTM of room and feature combinations on the dates selected. roomPulse dynamically optimizes each room assignment in real-time, all the time. Visit us at www.hospitalitypulse.com.