The Greater New York Chapter of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) has awarded The Central Park Conservancy with the 24thAnnual Frank W. Berkman Tourism Achievement Award and named the 2017 honorees for the Annual HSMAIGNY Chapter Awards of Excellence.

The presentations took place at the annual black-tie dinner/dance at the Rainbow Room on June 12, 2017. Each of the evening's awards were designed to recognize and honor individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in New York City.

The Frank W. Berkman Tourism Achievement Award, presented by Immediate Past President Consuela Hooblal on behalf of the Past Presidents Council, was accepted by Sara Cedar Miller on behalf of The Central Park Conservancy (center picture).

With 42 million visitors each year, Central Park is the most visited park in the U.S. and generates over one billion dollars in revenue for New York City. The Park hosts Shakespeare in the Park, free concerts by New York Philharmonic and other A-list performers. It is home to the Central Park Zoo, Central Park Carousel, The Boat House, Tavern on the Green and Strawberry Fields, among many other unique features.

The 843-acre Central Park has been the backdrop of films seen throughout the world, inspiring visitors to enjoy its peaceful beauty. Like New Yorkers themselves, Central Park sets the standard for innovation as the leader in the birth of urban parks and in the rebirth of these parks over the last four decades under the astute management of The Central Park Conservancy.

"No natural landmark in New York City is as iconic as Central Park," said Master of Ceremonies, Frank Stapleton, President of the Monarch Group Ltd.

"The Greater New York Chapter of HSMAI is delighted to honor The Central Park Conservancy as the 2017 recipient of the Frank W. Berkman Tourism Achievement Award," added Consuela Hooblal, Chair of the HSMAIGNY Chapter Past Presidents Council.

In addition to the Frank W. Berkman Tourism Achievement Award, The President's Award for Outstanding Service, presented by Lori O'Connell, President of Agency O'C and 2017 President of the HSMAI Greater New York Chapter, was awarded to the HSMAIGNY Professional Development Team.

For 2017, the HSMAI Greater New York Chapter named six individuals who were honored for their outstanding work and dedication to the hospitality industry and the sales and marketing profession, including:

General Manager of the Year : Robert Gaeta, CHA, Best Western Plus Hospitality House

Robert Gaeta, CHA, Best Western Plus Hospitality House Revenue Management Executive of the Year : Derek Brewster, LOTTE New York Palace

Derek Brewster, LOTTE New York Palace Sales Executive of the Year : (TIE) P. Dean Altvater, Hilton Luxury Brands and Marissa Hou, Marriott International

(TIE) P. Dean Altvater, Hilton Luxury Brands and Marissa Hou, Marriott International Marketing Executive of the Year : Mohini Merchant, Wyndham Hotel Group

Mohini Merchant, Wyndham Hotel Group Hospitality Professional of the Year : Deborah Surden, Expedia

Frank W. Berkman, CHME, was a former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of HSMAI for 16 years. This award was created in 1994 by the Past Presidents Council of the HSMAI Greater New York Chapter and was named after Berkman because of his dedication to building HSMAI into the highly-influential international hospitality industry organization it is today.

Previous recipients recognized for their outstanding contributions to the tourism industry in New York City include:

2016 The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island

2015 Marriott International

2014 The Empire State Building

2013 Rockefeller Center

2012 NYC & Company

2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center

2010 Times Square Alliance

2009 United States Tennis Association U.S. Open

2008 New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

2007 Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes

2006 Jonathan Tisch, Chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels

2005 ING New York City Marathon

2004 The Mayor's Office of Film, Theatre & Broadcasting

2003 Macy*s

2002 New York City FDNY, EMTs, NYPD & Port Authority Police

2001 Starwood Hotels

2000 The League of American Theatres & Producers

1999 The Today Show

1998 Donald Trump

1997 New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani

1996 Arthur Surin, Senior Vice President of Hilton Hotels Corporation

1995 Robert Preston Tisch, Chairman of the Board for Loews Hotels

1994 Charles Gillette, Chair of the New York Convention & Visitors Bureau

