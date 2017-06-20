Hsmai Greater New York Chapter Honors Central Park Conservancy For Tourism Achievement, Presents Annual Chapter Awards Of Excellence
-
HSMAIGNY Past Presidents Council (left to right): Frank J. Stapleton, Maureen O’Hanlon, Lucille Yokell, Juan Sepulveda, Tom Travers, Donna QUADRI-FELITTI, Markus Boeker, Consuela Hooblal
-
Nick Mautone, Managing Director of the Rainbow Room
-
Sara Cedar Miller (Central Park Conservancy) and Consuela Hooblal
-
Derek Brewster presented by Iona Popa Gaskins (booking.com)
The Frank W. Berkman Tourism Achievement Award, presented by Immediate Past President Consuela Hooblal on behalf of the Past Presidents Council, was accepted by Sara Cedar Miller on behalf of The Central Park Conservancy (center picture).
With 42 million visitors each year, Central Park is the most visited park in the U.S. and generates over one billion dollars in revenue for New York City. The Park hosts Shakespeare in the Park, free concerts by New York Philharmonic and other A-list performers. It is home to the Central Park Zoo, Central Park Carousel, The Boat House, Tavern on the Green and Strawberry Fields, among many other unique features.
The 843-acre Central Park has been the backdrop of films seen throughout the world, inspiring visitors to enjoy its peaceful beauty. Like New Yorkers themselves, Central Park sets the standard for innovation as the leader in the birth of urban parks and in the rebirth of these parks over the last four decades under the astute management of The Central Park Conservancy.
"No natural landmark in New York City is as iconic as Central Park," said Master of Ceremonies, Frank Stapleton, President of the Monarch Group Ltd.
"The Greater New York Chapter of HSMAI is delighted to honor The Central Park Conservancy as the 2017 recipient of the Frank W. Berkman Tourism Achievement Award," added Consuela Hooblal, Chair of the HSMAIGNY Chapter Past Presidents Council.
In addition to the Frank W. Berkman Tourism Achievement Award, The President's Award for Outstanding Service, presented by Lori O'Connell, President of Agency O'C and 2017 President of the HSMAI Greater New York Chapter, was awarded to the HSMAIGNY Professional Development Team.
For 2017, the HSMAI Greater New York Chapter named six individuals who were honored for their outstanding work and dedication to the hospitality industry and the sales and marketing profession, including:
- General Manager of the Year : Robert Gaeta, CHA, Best Western Plus Hospitality House
- Revenue Management Executive of the Year : Derek Brewster, LOTTE New York Palace
- Sales Executive of the Year : (TIE) P. Dean Altvater, Hilton Luxury Brands and Marissa Hou, Marriott International
- Marketing Executive of the Year : Mohini Merchant, Wyndham Hotel Group
- Hospitality Professional of the Year : Deborah Surden, Expedia
Frank W. Berkman, CHME, was a former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of HSMAI for 16 years. This award was created in 1994 by the Past Presidents Council of the HSMAI Greater New York Chapter and was named after Berkman because of his dedication to building HSMAI into the highly-influential international hospitality industry organization it is today.
Previous recipients recognized for their outstanding contributions to the tourism industry in New York City include:
2016 The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island
2015 Marriott International
2014 The Empire State Building
2013 Rockefeller Center
2012 NYC & Company
2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center
2010 Times Square Alliance
2009 United States Tennis Association U.S. Open
2008 New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
2007 Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes
2006 Jonathan Tisch, Chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels
2005 ING New York City Marathon
2004 The Mayor's Office of Film, Theatre & Broadcasting
2003 Macy*s
2002 New York City FDNY, EMTs, NYPD & Port Authority Police
2001 Starwood Hotels
2000 The League of American Theatres & Producers
1999 The Today Show
1998 Donald Trump
1997 New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani
1996 Arthur Surin, Senior Vice President of Hilton Hotels Corporation
1995 Robert Preston Tisch, Chairman of the Board for Loews Hotels
1994 Charles Gillette, Chair of the New York Convention & Visitors Bureau
Contact
Richard S. Kahn
Phone: (516) 594-4100
Send Email
About HSMAI
The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry"s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI ROCET, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprising more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at www.hsmai.org, www.facebook.com/hsmai, www.twitter.com/hsmai and www.youtube.com/hsmai1.
HSMAI is the leading association of sales and marketing professionals in the hospitality industry. With over 7,000 members in 35 countries, HSMAI is a global network of individuals, chapters, businesses and organizations. All industry segments are represented including hotels, resorts, airlines, cruise ships, car rental agencies, restaurants, attractions and theme parks, convention and visitors bureaus, destination management companies and reservation sales organizations.
As the regional chapter for the metropolitan area, HSMAI Greater New York serves a community of over 500 hospitality professionals who are committed to the highest standards of service and ongoing professional development.
Membership is open to anyone in hospitality sales, marketing or management as well as travel and tourism educators and service providers who support the industry. HSMAI continues to lead the industry by providing education and market research to its members.