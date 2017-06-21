BELLEVUE, Wash., – Premier Capital Associates, LLC, a national, full-service real estate investment company specializing in debt and advisory services for hospitality real estate, announced today that they arranged financing for the acquisition and refurbishment of the Hampton Inn & Suites, Eugene, OR.

The total loan amount was approximately $5,600,000.

"We are excited to have helped our client build their portfolio with the acquisition of the Hampton Inn & Suites in Eugene. Utilizing our expertise and broad network of lender relationships, they were able to secure funds to not only support the purchase, but also a significant property improvement plan," said Greg Morris, Managing Director of Premier Capital Associates.

Jeff McKee, Managing Director at Premier Capital Associates adds, "Interest rates remain at historical lows, however the strong April jobs report coupled with recent rate hikes suggest that the Fed will stay on a steady path of increases. Hoteliers considering purchase, refurbishment or refinance, would be smart to take action now."

