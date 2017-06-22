BENTONVILLE, AR – Softscribe Inc., a leading hotel tech PR firm, identified 5 top operational challenges hotel operators encounter. Insights are gathered from a sample of customer-centric stories Softscribe Inc. created to increase technology sales for clients.

Softscribe Inc. helps tech companies identify their messaging and value proposition, then leverages those to increase sales, and reach business goals.

“We use customer-centric stories to spotlight our clients’ business solutions, increase sales, and achieve their business goals,” said Julie Keyser-Squires, CEO of the industry’s most effective hotel tech PR agency. “During Softscribe Inc.’s 15 year duration, 13 of our clients have been acquired. Some of our current companies have been clients for 12+ years.”

Squires said the Softscribe Inc. team will take a group of their best-in-class tech company clients to the industry’s technology conference, HITEC, June 26 – 28, in Toronto, Canada. Click here to contact Softscribe Inc.

Customer-centric stories drive tech sales.

Hoteliers are a collegial group. They want to know what their peers are doing.

These 5 customer-centric stories address hoteliers’ top operational challenges:

Operating costs: Portfolio growth for independent operators. Owner profitability. Migrating to new technology for more profitability. Keeping tech-savvy guests secure with mobile access.

1. Challenge: How to deliver guest comfort in the hotel room.

“Energy cost is the second-largest operating expense for most hotels. In Hawaii, where energy costs are the highest in the nation, energy efficiency and hotel energy management is absolutely essential to sustain profitability.”

Click here to read “The Whaler at Kaanapali Beach Resort Reduces Energy Costs 30% with Honeywell Energy Management”

2. Challenge: How independent hotel management groups grow portfolios.

“Maestro Multi-Property’s single-image database lets our hotel company operate its portfolio as if we had one large full-service spa resort.”

“Guests have the option, within each collection, with Maestro to dine at any of our nearby properties and charge to their folio.”

Click here to read “Indie Operators Expand with Maestro Multi-Property Management and Loyalty Programs”

3. Challenge: How to make owner profitability job one.

“Today, we operate our 20-property portfolio for multiple owners and investors. We manage each property as if the owner is us.”

Click here to read Aptech: American Liberty Hospitality Makes Owner Profitability Job One

4. Challenge: How management companies migrate to new technology.

“PVNG handles the enterprise accounting for our six properties very well with all standard reports including trend reporting and ‘trailing 12.’ We like the system. Web-based, intuitive PVNG is that simple to learn.”

Click here to read: Glacier House Hotels Installs Aptech’s PVNG Web-Based

Enterprise Accounting

5. Challenge: How to keep tech-savvy guests secure with mobile access.

“dormakaba mobile access is ideal for the edgy Moxy Tempe’s personality and guest mix. dormakaba’s extensive experience with mobile access electronic door locks makes them an ‘A-team player’ in their field.”

Click here to read: Twenty Four Seven Hotels Taps dormakaba For Mobile Access Locks at Moxy Tempe

