Omni-Channel Strategies for Hotels

Understanding omni-channel, making digital a part of the guest experience, and branding text messages for your hotel.

Today, travelers are increasingly using their mobile devices to research their trip, book their accommodations, manage their travel plans, and more. This is why it's so important for hotels to adopt omni-channel strategies and connect with their guests digitally as well as through traditional means. This white paper will outline what an omni-channel strategy entails and why text and mobile engagement are an essential part of it.