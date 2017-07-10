Press Release

Hay Creek Hotels to Manage Blantyre, a Forbes Five Star Rated Destination Hotel

Exeter, New Hampshire – Hay Creek Hotels announced today that it has been selected to manage the iconic Blantyre, a world class destination country house hotel located in the Berkshires region of western Massachusetts.

The luxury property is a member of the prestigious Relais & Chateau organization and is also designated as a Forbes 5 Star hotel. Situated on 110 acres of gardens and woodland in Lenox, MA, the hotel is recognized for offering exclusive levels of service in the hotel, restaurant and its spa facility.

"We're looking forward to the opportunity to steward Blantyre forward to a new level of excell ence" stated Norman MacLeod, President and CEO of Hay Creek Hotels. "Blantyre is an iconic destination with a rich tradition of guest service and luxury accommodations", "Working with committed ownership, Hay Creek will continue to transition the property into its next chapter while maintaining all of the special and unique things that make it such a Berkshire landmark" MacLeod added.

Blantyre was purchased in late June by Linda Law and Wayne Levenfeld, two Silicon Valley based investors, who have long sought to own this award-winning hotel. "We are excited about working with owners that are so dedicated to the overall success of this wonderful property – both its history and its future" McLeod added.

Blantyre has been the recipient of numerous accolades and awards to include; Travel & Leisure Magazine "World's Best Hotel Value", Conde Nast Traveler #1 Small Hotel in the World" and the Wine Spectator "Grand Award"