New York, NY – MyCheck, a leading provider of mobile payment platform solutions and a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of its MyPOS solution with Oracle Hospitality Simphony Point-of-Sale (POS) Client.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements to ensure solutions successfully and reliably meet the needs and priorities of the customers. Through this integration, MyCheck will create a custom mobile payment experience for any hotel restaurant or food-and-beverage outlet running on Oracle Hospitality Simphony with no special hardware or unique reporting tools required. With the app, customers can view the live bill, split checks among diners, tip their server, pay their bill using any stored payment method they choose, including credit card, debit card, PayPal, Android Pay, Apple Pay, MasterPass, Visa checkout and more, and receive rewards for their patronage.

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers the confidence that the integration between MyPOS and Oracle Hospitality Simphony is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

"MyCheck is delighted to obtain Oracle Validated Integration for its MyPOS solution and expand its product reach through the Oracle Gold level membership," said Shlomit Kugler, MyCheck CEO. "As a global company, we have the responsibility to connect with hardware and software solutions that bring about best practices for delivering frictionless customer experiences. MyCheck's participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and this newly obtained Oracle Validated Integration further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of MyCheck. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

By integrating MyPOS with Oracle Hospitality Simphony, MyCheck is enabling customers to engage with the hotel at multiple F&B touch points. Guests can use the joint technology platform to order ahead from the hotel's mobile app or mobile web and request that F&B items be delivered to the room, poolside, Cabana or anywhere on property. The system is intuitive and sends the request directly to Oracle Hospitality Simphony at the appropriate time. Oracle Hospitality Simphony even notifies MyCheck when items are unavailable so that only items that can be sold are being presented to users. With this type of deep integration, hoteliers are giving their customers an even more frictionless and personalized experience. Together, MyCheck and Oracle are driving more efficient operations, higher server tips and faster table turnarounds for their customers.

About Oracle Validated Integration

Oracle Validated Integration, available through the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an Oracle "on-premises" Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully complete the program are authorized to use the "Oracle Validated Integration" logo. For more information, please visit Oracle.com at https://solutions.oracle.com/scwar/scr/AboutPartners/validated-integration/index.html

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Contact

Tal Nathanel

CEO - MyCheck

Phone: (917) 287-5780

Send Email