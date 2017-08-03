Guestware, the hotel industry's most comprehensive and flexible Guest Experience Management software, has announced that Belle Mont Farm in St. Kitts, West Indies has implemented Guestware Select. Settled in the foothills of Mount Liamuiga Volcano, the property is nestled among 400 acres of fertile, organic farmland and lush tropical forest.

With 84 cottages, seven farmhouses, and five villas, the boutique luxury hotel was seeking a guest response solution to better serve their guests who have traveled far to stay at their stunning property. They selected Guestware based on the advanced technology of the software, and the well-known easy implementation process.

"Our goal is always to provide a solution that helps our customers achieve success when it comes to serving their guests, said Patricia Tate, Implementation Project Manager. "With that, we want to ensure they have a smooth set-up and implementation process, and Belle Mont Farm appreciated that aspect of our customer service being that they are a small, boutique hotel in the West Indies."

Guestware Select is an affordable turnkey solution that leverages cloud hosting and remote deployment to provide the core functionality of Guestware that has been helping hotels and resorts optimize the guest experience and improve guest satisfaction scores for the last 20 years.

