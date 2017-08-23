As hotels continue to find new and innovate amenities to add to guestrooms, there have long been some common and indisputable truths. There will be a bed, there will be a door, there will be a window with a view that cannot be enhanced or changed.

That last point, however, is no longer an indisputable truth, or it will stop being a truth in the near future. In Dubai, developers are building a rotating skyscraper, wherein each floor will spin independently, essentially giving every resident a 360-degree view of all the vistas that surround them. There are many hotels in Dubai that can say they give their guests an incredible debut. This new rotating hotel, however, would be the first to offer its occupants many breathtaking views from their room during the course of a single stay.

Dubbed the Dynamic Tower, this project is the work of Dynamic Architecture. It was first launched back in 2008, before being put on hold and recently rekindled. Once complete, the speed of rotation on each floor will be customizable. It should go without saying, however, that any guests who stay there should be okay with a bit of spinning.

The physics of the structure are interesting, of course, involving a rotating core that would contain an elevator guests could take from the ground up. The floors above would then be connected to the stationary centerpiece.

One concern that is becoming increasingly important to hotel guests is whether or not a property is energy efficient, and guests may rightly have some concerns that a massive skyscraper that is always spinning would take up a good deal of energy. The Dynamic Tower, like the rest of Dubai, however, is working hard to ensure environmental sustainability. As things like solar energy take hold all throughout the city, the Dynamic Tower is aiming to go another route in powering its innovative new construction, instead tapping wind turbines to power it, placing one between the floor of each story and potentially powering the tower with zero electricity costs.

Once complete, the Dynamic Tower will be 80 stories tall, and the spinning floors will operate based on voice-activated technology, and there will be floor-to-ceiling windows on every floor, maximizing the impression of the views as they move and change.

The tower is being designed by the Israeli-Italian architect David Fisher. The entire building will be made from prefabricated units, constructed off-site and then attached separately to the building's central core. Tourism officials in Dubai have announced that the tower will open for its first visitors in 2020. The exact location is not yet available. Currently, Dubai is home to number of rotating restaurants.

The following projects are currently underway in Dubai:

Damac Towers By Paramount Hotels & Resorts

DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts is a hotel and residential complex located in the heart of the stylish Burj area, Dubai. This four-tower development comprising circa 1,200 luxury serviced suites in three towers, will offer sumptuous living with a Hollywood flavour.

Taj Arabia

The magnificent Taj Arabia Palace Hotel, a breathtaking look-a-like of the original and yet four times larger! It is embedded in an exquisitely landscaped estate replete with lush greenery, soothing water fountains and cascading streams.

The Langham, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Catering to couples and large families, the resort will have well-appointed one- and two-bedroom suites that range from 63 to 236 square meters; some of them will feature individual plunge pools.

More information on hotel projects

can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS

, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

Contact

Jule Grass

Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 4261 4140 309

Send Email