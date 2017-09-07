INTEREL secures €10m growth capital to fuel expansion of its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the hospitality industry
With customers that include the top-tier hotel chains, INTEREL's solutions are deployed in more than 30 countries across four continents, and have been used by over 20 million guests. Already the standard for many hotels in the Middle East and Asia's demanding markets, INTEREL will enhance its geographic coverage and continue investing heavily in its technology and intellectual property through Jolt Capital's support.
This investment reinforces Jolt Capital's growth-specific and technology-centric positioning, which is based on solid experience in identifying and investing in leading-edge companies that are already profitable, and on the verge of accelerated growth.
Jean Schmitt, Managing Partner of Jolt Capital commented, "INTEREL is exactly the type of business we like at Jolt: entrepreneurial, innovative, visionary, responsive to clients and with solid finances. Our investment is to boost the expansion strategy of the business. We believe that their IoT, room and water management systems offer an unrivalled value proposition to hotels, giving INTEREL a genuine pioneering advantage."
INTEREL's core technology used in its water and energy management solutions, combined with its IoT platform, is a prime example of the type of ecosystem that can fundamentally change how environments like hospitality are working today.
Florian Gallini, CEO of INTEREL, said: "Jolt Capital has successfully invested in high-growth companies and their niche domain knowledge makes them an exciting strategic partner for us. Jean's track record as great entrepreneur and technologist was an important differentiator during the fundraising. This investment will fuel our global growth and allow us to continue developing the Hotel of Things™ along with our connectBsmart™ technology, enabling us to connect the physical world of hospitality."
About Jolt Capital
Jolt Capital SAS is an independent Private Equity firm investing in fast growing, profitable, globally-oriented technology companies of European origin, with revenues between €10m and €100m. Jolt Capital has invested in and catalysed various champion technology companies, including Heptagon (now part of SIX:AMS), Inside Secure (EUR:INSD), Fogale Nanotech, Alpha Mos (EUR:ALM), Blackwood Seven and Skill&You. Jolt Capital is currently managing an excess of €130m. The firm is authorized and regulated by the AMF.
For more information, consult the website www.jolt-capital.com.
About INTEREL
At INTEREL we power the modern hotel through our Hotel of Things™ ecosystem by connecting people, devices, and data. With our award-winning Guest Room Management System, the world"s first online Water Management System, and our connectBsmart™ IoT infrastructure, we revolutionize guest experience, increase operational efficiency, and drive sustainability in the hospitality industry. INTEREL is backed by European technology investor, Jolt Capital SAS. With offices across four continents, INTEREL"s solutions are deployed in over 30 countries and have been used by over 20 million guests.
To learn more, please visit: www.interelme.com