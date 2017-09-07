Paris, 7th September 2017 - Jolt Capital SAS, an independent and growing private equity firm, regulated by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), has announced the investment of €10 million in INTEREL, a leading provider of IoT solutions for the hospitality industry.

Modern hotels deploy interconnected devices and rely on data analytics to optimize performance. INTEREL's Hotel of Things™ ecosystem enables this by connecting people, devices and data; and with the world's first online Water Management System and its award-winning Guest Room Management System, INTEREL revolutionizes guest experience, improves operational performance and drives sustainability for hotels.

With customers that include the top-tier hotel chains, INTEREL's solutions are deployed in more than 30 countries across four continents, and have been used by over 20 million guests. Already the standard for many hotels in the Middle East and Asia's demanding markets, INTEREL will enhance its geographic coverage and continue investing heavily in its technology and intellectual property through Jolt Capital's support.

This investment reinforces Jolt Capital's growth-specific and technology-centric positioning, which is based on solid experience in identifying and investing in leading-edge companies that are already profitable, and on the verge of accelerated growth.

Jean Schmitt, Managing Partner of Jolt Capital commented, "INTEREL is exactly the type of business we like at Jolt: entrepreneurial, innovative, visionary, responsive to clients and with solid finances. Our investment is to boost the expansion strategy of the business. We believe that their IoT, room and water management systems offer an unrivalled value proposition to hotels, giving INTEREL a genuine pioneering advantage."

INTEREL's core technology used in its water and energy management solutions, combined with its IoT platform, is a prime example of the type of ecosystem that can fundamentally change how environments like hospitality are working today.

Florian Gallini, CEO of INTEREL, said: "Jolt Capital has successfully invested in high-growth companies and their niche domain knowledge makes them an exciting strategic partner for us. Jean's track record as great entrepreneur and technologist was an important differentiator during the fundraising. This investment will fuel our global growth and allow us to continue developing the Hotel of Things™ along with our connectBsmart™ technology, enabling us to connect the physical world of hospitality."

