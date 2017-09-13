Lodgify Named in Wired’s 100 Hottest European Startups
Vacation rental industry startup, Lodgify, has been recognized in list of Europe’s top emerging businesses.
Although Lodgify has customers on five continents, their headquarters are based in Barcelona, Spain – a city often hailed the "Silicon Valley" of Europe. "Not only are there huge startup and travel tech scenes in the city, but it is an international hub with a very high quality of life, brimming full of motivated, talented young professionals", said Dennis Klett, founder, and CEO of Lodgify. Besides Lodgify, the other Barcelona-based startups which feature in this recent list include Typeform, Ulabox, Badi, Glovo, Coverfy, 21Buttons, TravelPerk, Hutoma and Datumize.
"It's an honor to be featured in this esteemed list alongside other companies we follow and admire here in Barcelona," added Klett. "It comes at a great time because, in the last few months, we have released some major updates to our platform which will make it an even more effective tool for vacation rental owners and managers. These include a redesigned Reservation System; a full Channel Manager integration with Booking.com; new Single Unit and Multi-Unit calendar views; and our Lodgify Mobile site."
Contact
Jess Ashworth
Send Email
About Lodgify
Lodgify is an all-in-one vacation rental software solution for owners and managers. Easily create your own website with a "Book Now" button, accept online bookings and manage all reservations from one place.