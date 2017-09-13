Global business and technology publication, Wired, has named Barcelona Software-as-a-Service company Lodgify as one of the 100 hottest startups in Europe. This top list, devised with the help of professional opinions from investors, entrepreneurs, tech experts, and designers, has been an ongoing annual feature in the Wired magazine since 2011.

Lodgify is an innovative vacation rental software solution that empowers lodging business owners and managers to create their own websites and take online bookings. Lodgify's tools allow for stress-free management of reservations and easy calendar synchronization across booking channels – essential features for any vacation rental business starting out in an industry predicted to be worth more than $100 billion.

Although Lodgify has customers on five continents, their headquarters are based in Barcelona, Spain – a city often hailed the "Silicon Valley" of Europe. "Not only are there huge startup and travel tech scenes in the city, but it is an international hub with a very high quality of life, brimming full of motivated, talented young professionals", said Dennis Klett, founder, and CEO of Lodgify. Besides Lodgify, the other Barcelona-based startups which feature in this recent list include Typeform, Ulabox, Badi, Glovo, Coverfy, 21Buttons, TravelPerk, Hutoma and Datumize.

"It's an honor to be featured in this esteemed list alongside other companies we follow and admire here in Barcelona," added Klett. "It comes at a great time because, in the last few months, we have released some major updates to our platform which will make it an even more effective tool for vacation rental owners and managers. These include a redesigned Reservation System; a full Channel Manager integration with Booking.com; new Single Unit and Multi-Unit calendar views; and our Lodgify Mobile site."

