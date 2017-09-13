Today, TrustYou and Hotelchamp officially announce their partnership to help hotels improve the online guest experience. TrustYou's established Meta-Reviews service will complement Hotelchamp's solution. TrustYou is an expert in analyzing worldwide reviews, posts and surveys, and transforming these into Meta-Reviews to provide convenient summaries and scores for hotels. This will be combined with Hotelchamp's all-in-one direct booking platform to boost direct bookings and build stronger guest relationships.

"We are very excited to offer our Meta-Reviews to Hotelchamp and their client base, which complements well with their great product portfolio. We believe that our review data and integration possibilities support Hotelchamp's mission to help hoteliers gain control over direct bookings and benefit from customer engagement through guest reviews. Showcasing a good online reputation across the web is the key to more direct bookings as 95% of all travelers read reviews before they make a booking decision" says Michael Menzel, VP Strategic Partnerships and CRO at TrustYou.

As the world's largest guest feedback platform, TrustYou's mission is to improve the travel experience, from finding the right hotel to having the perfect stay. "The power of TrustYou's millions of guest reviews, combined with Hotelchamp's smart technology, further enhances the guest experience on the hotel website. We are keen to be joining forces with TrustYou to provide hoteliers with the most advanced solutions to drive direct bookings" says Kristian Valk, CEO of Hotelchamp.

TrustYou is the world's largest guest feedback platform. It collects and analyzes guest reviews, surveys, and social posts from all across the web, every week, for hundreds of thousands of hotels. This helps hotels to gain valuable insights to improve the overall guest experience. TrustYou's platform is made up of various components, one of them being TrustYou Meta-Reviews* – verified global review summaries displayed on travel and search sites like Google, KAYAK, and Hotels.com. Other features of the platform are the sophisticated post-stay survey solution for hotels and the elaborate analytics software to manage, monitor and reply to reviews.

*TrustYou Meta-Reviews only contain verified reviews and do not include reviews from TripAdvisor.

Founded in Amsterdam in 2015 by Kasper Middelkoop and Kristian Valk, Hotelchamp offers the leading marketing and sales platform for the hotel industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Hotelchamp has grown in two years to a team of 50+ employees, and boasts a portfolio of clients including The Mandeville, Hotel Palazzo Versace in Dubai, De L'Europe in Amsterdam, Meininger Hotel Group, StayOkay Hotel Group, Bilderberg Group, Amrath Hotels and more. Hotelchamp is the trusted solution for over 1,000 hotels from more than 45 countries.

