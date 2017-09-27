He’s a Fan - Golfer Adam Scott Joins Mandarin Oriental’s Global Advertising Fan Campaign
Well-known portrait photographer Mary McCartney photographs each celebrity in a location of their choice which, for them, best represents a feeling of well-being. Scott chose to be photographed and filmed at Mandarin Oriental, Geneva, a property that he frequents, and where he appreciates the attention to detail that makes him feel comfortable and at home.
"The award-winning campaign continues to make a strong statement about the Group in a simple and luxurious manner, and we are delighted to welcome Adam Scott as our newest ambassador," said Jill Kluge, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group's Director of Brand Communications. "By focusing on celebrities who clearly appreciate the finer things in life, we have been able to show the quality of our hotels in a more interesting way than traditional hotel advertising," she added.
More information about Mandarin Oriental's fans and video interviews with the celebrities, including Adam Scott can be found on the Group's website at https://www.mandarinoriental.com/celebrity-fans.
