Professional golfer and Masters champion, Adam Scott, has been welcomed as the newest celebrity fan to join Mandarin Oriental's USD multi-million global advertising campaign "He's a Fan/She's a Fan".

The campaign elegantly connects Mandarin Oriental's well-recognized symbol – the fan –with international celebrities who regularly stay at the Group's hotels. In appreciation of their support, the Group makes a donation to each celebrity's individual choice of charity. Scott has chosen his own charity, The Adam Scott Foundation, which provides support and guidance for young people in Australia and Asia, to be the beneficiary.

Well-known portrait photographer Mary McCartney photographs each celebrity in a location of their choice which, for them, best represents a feeling of well-being. Scott chose to be photographed and filmed at Mandarin Oriental, Geneva, a property that he frequents, and where he appreciates the attention to detail that makes him feel comfortable and at home.

"The award-winning campaign continues to make a strong statement about the Group in a simple and luxurious manner, and we are delighted to welcome Adam Scott as our newest ambassador," said Jill Kluge, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group's Director of Brand Communications. "By focusing on celebrities who clearly appreciate the finer things in life, we have been able to show the quality of our hotels in a more interesting way than traditional hotel advertising," she added.

More information about Mandarin Oriental's fans and video interviews with the celebrities, including Adam Scott can be found on the Group's website at https://www.mandarinoriental.com/celebrity-fans.