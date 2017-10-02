Engage your guest! easyHotels offers a fully automated and mobile guest journey to its guests
easyHotel, the owner and operator of super budget branded hotels has chosen Hetras, a Shiji Group brand, to provide guests with a fully enabled and automated mobile guest journey, including Hetras Cloud PMS, a mobile guest app, and internet booking engine. Jorge Rodriguez, Marketing and e-commerce Manager explains, "One of the main benefits of Hetras cloud-based PMS is the quality of experience it gives to our customers. The mobile app will allow our guests to check in, book, see the latest offers, and use the phone as a mobile key, underpinning the quality of their customer experience."
About Shiji
Founded in 1998, Shiji's aim is to become a "big data" application service platform operator. Shiji has become the leading manufacturer of Chinese hotel information systems after three successful transformations. At the same time, Shiji is gradually expanding from hotel to catering and retail industries, becoming the major software supplier to both industries. Now, Shiji is responsible for approximately 60% to 70% of the market share in the high end sector of hotel and retail industries and possesses a leading position in the catering industry. The estimated annual revenue of Shiji clients can be as high as US$ 740 billion. Shiji has completed three successful transformations since its establishment. It is now experiencing the 4th transformation dedicating itself to be a "big data" driven consumer application service platform operator. Shiji has introduced consulting, IT solutions and data platform services. Meanwhile, Shiji is developing worldwide leading products and technologies aiming for the international market and speeding up its globalization progress. Currently Shiji has more than 50 subsidiaries with about 3,000 employees.
About Hetras
Hetras is a hotel management system comprising a cloud-based property management system, self-check-in app, booking engine, channel manager and state-of-the-art open API that future proofs your hotel"s technology. Hetras is a Shiji Group brand and part of the wide-ranging open hotel and travel technology ecosystem. Being part of the Shiji Group strengthens Hetras" integration with Shiji"s travel and hospitality technology ecosystem, ranging from point of sale systems which include hardware and software to enterprise payment processing systems.
