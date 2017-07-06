Zoku, the next Citizen M?
Discover Zoku, a brand that blurs the lines between hotel, apartment and office
By Youri Sawerschel, Founder of Creative Supply & Brand Strategist
The success of Citizen M, Mama Shelter or Ace Hotel has been watched by the entire industry. As hoteliers around the world are raising their game, we ask ourselves: Who will set the new benchmark? We picked the hotel brands that, we believe, have the potential to become the next hits. Discover Zoku.
To open 50 new properties in the next 10 years, Zoku relies on a copy-paste approach. Yet , "finding the right balance between standardisation and personalisation is a key concern," explain Meyer and Jongerius. They are now working on a prototype for the next generation of Zoku rooms. "Beta is our most important value," says Meyer. Indeed, that sounds more like a tech startup than a hotel company.
