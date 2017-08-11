Opinion Article

7 Trainer’s Tips For Hotel Reservations Sales Success

By Doug Kennedy

If you're like most hotel managers, chances are you are highly focused on securing more direct bookings and thus reducing the costs of customer acquisition. If so, here are some train-the-trainer style tips for providing your reservations and/or front desk colleagues with the skills they need to covert today's over-informed, channel surfing callers. You can use these at your next departmental meeting or during one-on-one coaching sessions.