Digitalization: How good are you?
By Michael Toedt, Managing Partner and CEO at TS&C GmbH
Nowadays, data will be compared with an energy source like oil. But in the end, oil is only the raw material, which needs to be refined to use it. So how can you get the worthwhile petrol out of the oil? In a transferred sense – how can you generate knowledge out of data? A central element is that all company data sources have to be connected. This is a basic rule, which all data driven companies consider in every decision.
Getting there is strategy. Hotels need an Above-Proberty System, which combines all data sources, cleanses the existing amount of data and after that, creates a central profile for every guest. With an Artificial Intelligence, the interests of a guest have to be calculated automatically. The next step is to develop a holistic CRM, based on this new comprehensive knowledge. The fields Marketing, Operations and Analysis need to be covered with this strategy. By the way, this is the Elevator Pitch of dailypoint™!
Ask yourself and also your employees how well you´re really prepared!
The following five questions should give you a hint:
-
How much does your website cost per year, including creation, SEO and SEA?
- How many visitors per day can you identify on your website?
- How many marketing profiles have you generated with your internet presence in the past year?
- How many interests have been calculated in the past year?
-
How much does your WLAN cost per year, including hardware, software and bandwidth?
- How many new marketing profiles have you generated with your WLAN the past year?
- How many interests have been calculated in the past year?
- How many interests have you calculated based on the booking habits?
- How many interests have you calculated based on the feedback on your questionnaire?
- How many interests have you automatically calculated based on the newsletter dispatch?
It´s been my experience, 99,9 % of hotel companies have to answer these questions with "ZERO". This responds as well, why a lot of companies don't gain profit out of the digitalization. The positive thing, hospitality industry has so much data, you only have to know the right way to use it.
"Data is the new Oil but intelligence is needed to get petrol out of it".
Contact
Michael Toedt
Managing Partner, CEO
Send Email