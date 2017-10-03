Opinion Article

Can You Make A Beet Taste As Good As Bacon?

Food must taste good; people aren’t willing to change behaviors for something that isn’t equally as tasty as what they are eating today.

By Stacey Dash, VP Marketing, Communication, and Sustainability at Avendra

Can you really make a beet taste as good as bacon? Is free-range (insert protein) truly better for the environment? How do we help with the environmental problems, give people what they want to eat, and not assume the role of the "food police"? At the Menus of Change conference, hosted by The Culinary Institute of America and Harvard's School of Public Health and held in Hyde Park, N.Y., the agenda focused on the long-term, practical vision of integrating optimal nutrition and public health, environmental stewardship and restoration, and social responsibility within the foodservice industry and the culinary profession. Three dominant themes surfaced: