Appointment

27 October 2020

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino is pleased to announce the appointment of Denise Florio as Director of Sales, Marketing and Events. Throughout her 16-year career, Florio has worked with several Hyatt properties as well as helped develop hundreds of sales professionals. The resort has been one of Florio's family vacation destinations for over a decade and her familiarity and love of the property are evident in her enthusiasm in taking on this new role. Florio brings her expertise and knowledge of the northeast market to oversee the sales and events teams, and assist in improving overall revenue through market analysis, strategic planning, and aggressive sales. Additionally, Florio is directing the sales and marketing strategies for the resort and maximizing hotel income through room bookings, meetings, and events all while adhering to enhanced safety measures in today's climate. Hyatt Regency Aruba recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation including a new adults-only pool, Trankilo, a transformed ZoiA Spa, new Regency Club, enhancements to the casino, additional outdoor event space, and new dining experiences under the Aruban stars. Located on luxe beachfront property, the resort delivers a sense of authentic island chic with an emphasis on architecture resembling Aruban historical sites, an open-air lobby with ocean views upon arrival, lush landscape surrounding both the new adults-only pool and recreational water complex, as well as holistic experiences to comfort the mind and body.

Florio's hospitality and Hyatt career began in 2005 as a Sales Coordinator at Grand Hyatt New York where she held various roles for eight years including Associate Director of Sales prior to becoming Director of Sales at Andaz 5th Avenue in 2013. A few years later, Florio became the Director of Sales, Events and Marketing for Hyatt Regency Greenwich. Before joining Hyatt Regency Aruba, she worked directly in Sales Operations for Hyatt Hotels Corporation as the Corporate Director of Learning & Development where she created and delivered learning opportunities for all Sales, Marketing, Events, and Revenue Management leaders among 245 full-service hotels.

Florio will also be overseeing the updated event space at Hyatt Regency Aruba. During its most recent renovation, Hyatt Regency Aruba added 10,000 square feet of new outdoor and spacious venue options to the already existing 24,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space available. The Pool Deck, Sun Deck and Events Lawn are ideal for an array of socially distanced events including gatherings, intimate weddings, and corporate getaways.