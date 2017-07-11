New York, NY – Hotel operations platform ALICE announces The Skyline Hotel, in New York City's storied Hells Kitchen, is using ALICE for back of house insights and front of house peace of mind.

Before ALICE, The Skyline Hotel relied on manual records of staff activity and guest requests. This left many unknowns when it came to back of house operations, particularly in the realm of maintenance; the hotel had no records of service needs, and no organized way to know which products were working or not working, or how often things needed to be fixed.

Because the ALICE platform is mobile and updates to requests can be made by any staff member in real-time, ALICE has transformed the hotel's maintenance operations. Now, by logging all maintenance activity in ALICE, The Skyline Hotel can, for the first time, identify patterns in product performance and make informed decisions about resource allocation and product choices.

Using ALICE to record maintenance activity also means front of house staff have full visibility to the status of maintenance requests. Now, when a guest comes to the front desk to ask if their sink was fixed, for example, the front desk agent no longer has to make a series of phone calls to find out whether the maintenance team successfully addressed the issue. With ALICE, the agent can tell the guest instantly and with complete confidence that the fix either has or hasn't been made. This visibility gives front of staff valuable peace of mind and improves the level of guest service the staff can provide.

The Skyline Hotel's General Manager Mark Hurewitz is very pleased with the flexibility and customizability of the ALICE toolset, and how attentive ALICE's customer support has been in creating a system optimized for the hotel's needs. "Every single person we've met at ALICE has been top notch" Mr Hurewitz added.

"We're delighted the Skyline staff are finding so many ways to improve their operations back of house with ALICE," said Justin Effron, co-founder and CEO of ALICE. "But we're particularly proud they're so impressed by our customer success team. Hiring former hospitality professionals with exceptional customer service skills is a point of pride for us. We look forward to continuing this great relationship with The Skyline Hotel."

ALICE offers a multi-tiered suite of solutions for hotels :

ALICE Suite – an end-to-end system that allows hotels to run on one platform, connecting guests with the hotel, and all service departments within the hotel to one another – fully incorporating all of the individual ALICE solutions listed below.

– an end-to-end system that allows hotels to run on one platform, connecting guests with the hotel, and all service departments within the hotel to one another – fully incorporating all of the individual ALICE solutions listed below. ALICE Staff – a complete, easy to use request management software that connects front-desk, housekeeping, maintenance and F&B teams in real-time, providing quick and simple ticket management, monitoring for completion time, and real-time mobile app for service staff on the move.

– a complete, easy to use request management software that connects front-desk, housekeeping, maintenance and F&B teams in real-time, providing quick and simple ticket management, monitoring for completion time, and real-time mobile app for service staff on the move. ALICE Concierge – a tool to keep the concierge team organized and to connect the concierge and the guest instantly and seamlessly, providing guests with instant responses to requests – and saving the concierge time and effort in meeting those requests.

– a tool to keep the concierge team organized and to connect the concierge and the guest instantly and seamlessly, providing guests with instant responses to requests – and saving the concierge time and effort in meeting those requests. ALICE Guest – innovative guest facing Mobile, Web and SMS tools, integrated to allow a full range of guest communication and functionality, pre-arrival and on property - including ordering services, real-time chat, and upselling.

ALICE's solutions are in place in hundreds of hotels across the U.S., and have been recognized for innovation in enabling multiple departments in a hotel to respond to guests' requests quickly and easily.

