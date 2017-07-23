NEW YORK, NY – Merchants Hospitality, Inc today announced the signing of definitive agreements with Cachet Hospitality Group (CHG) to manage and brand 510 West 42nd Street property as a Cachet Boutique New York Hotel. CHG will expand its North American presence with Cachet Boutique New York - slated to open in Spring 2017. The new lifestyle boutique hotel will be located in midtown Manhattan, a popular international and local destination on West 42nd Street.

"The Cachet brand is a perfect fit for this location," said Abraham Merchant, CEO of Merchants Hospitality Inc. "The city's hospitality market is incredibly competitive, but with Cachet's profitable programming, mix of modern design, cutting-edge dining, entertainment concepts and technology platform, we're confident that our property will be successful."

Cachet Boutique New York will feature 107 design-focused rooms, outdoor oasis including Jacuzzi and wellness area, a signature restaurant and a supper club. The property will be CHG's third hotel in the Americas, and first Cachet Boutique in the United States, complementing the seven it currently operates in Asia.

Located at 510 West 42nd, Cachet Boutique New York will be in the cultural epicenter of the city. Guests will be mere blocks away from Hudson Yards, Times Square, Broadway theaters, the Javits Convention Center, Central Park, the High Line, Madison Square Garden, and some of the world's greatest museums. With exquisite cuisine and electrifying live events and parties, Cachet Boutique New York will be the most galvanized social destination in the city.

In addition to glamorous, modern design, the guestrooms will feature Cachet's signature luxurious bed and technology offerings including keyless check-in, high-speed internet, as well as personalized and intuitive service.

Cachet Boutique New York's new signature restaurant and bar Eden will be a farm-to-table, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Eden will feature an extensive wine list, an array of globally inspired cocktails and world class dishes created by renowned Chef David Laris. The garden oasis will be ideal for a starlit dinner, happy hour hangout, or group soirée.

Guests can raise a glass and toast on The Great Lawn, the hotel's indoor-outdoor wine terrace. With mesmerizing glowing fire pits and enchanting views of the stars, the Great Lawn's ambiance is as seductive as the wine. Combining attentive service, refined aesthetics, and 2,000 square feet of outdoor space, The Great Lawn at Cachet Boutique New York will serve as an ideal setting for meetings, social events and weddings for those seeking a unique atmosphere.

Locals and guests looking for an alternative social experience can take advantage of the property's outdoor wellness area, the Wet Lawn. Featuring an outdoor Jacuzzi and array of beautification and revitalization services, it will serve as an ideal location for wellness-oriented social day gatherings.

"We are very honored to be partnering with Merchants Hospitality in bringing the Cachet brand to New York City," said Meredith Gelacak, President of Hotel Operations – America for Cachet Hospitality Group. "Cachet Boutique Hotel will offer a full spectrum of experiences from indulgent wellness and comfort to electrifying social hotspots for global jet setters and locals alike."

Cachet Boutique New York will be distributed on Cachet World, CHG's revolutionary technology platform, and participate in the platform's loyalty program. Cachet World is a lifestyle community that features a search and booking engine for boutique and lifestyle hotels and high-end residences worldwide. Through the platform, guests of Cachet Boutique New York will enjoy interactive mobility, exclusive member rates, and personalized food and beverage offerings.

Operations as a CHG managed property will begin January 2017, with interior renovations to be completed Spring 2017, helmed by Cachet Interior Design (CID). For more information about Cachet Boutique New York, please visit: www.cachethotelgroup.com.

About Merchants Hospitality, Inc.

Founded 31 years ago, Merchants Hospitality, and its Principals, have owned, operated, and developed some of the most luxurious destinations in the Country and Caribbean. Properties have included Hotels, Residential Condominiums, Office Buildings and Restaurants including 485 Fifth Avenue, currently home to the Hyatt Andaz, the Beekman Hotel at UN Plaza, 260 Park Avenue South Luxury Condominium, Aruba Starwood Hotel, Resort & Time Share, NYC's famous Pier 15 at South Street Seaport, 350 Madison Avenue to name a few. Merchants also owns 18 premier restaurants in NYC including Philippe Chow on 60th and Madison which is on of NYC's most profitable restaurants according to NYC F&B 2015. Merchants is developing a prime residential and retail luxury senior living facility consisting of 219,242 square feet located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Merchants Principals Abraham Merchant, Richard Cohn and Adam Hochfelder have been industry leaders in the real estate and hospitality world for over 30 years, and have been honored by multiple charities across the country.

www.MerchantsHospitality.com

Contact

Isabelle Dugal-Thompson

VP Brand Management

Send Email