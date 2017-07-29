SPOKANE, Wash. – Hotel RL opens its doors in Brooklyn Bed-Stuy and Omaha this week offering guests artisanal experiences that pique curiosity and spark inspiration. Part of RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH), Hotel RL stands out for its unique vision of connecting hotels with neighborhoods. Guests can expect story-rich moments at every touch point, ensuring a unique lodging experience.

"One of Hotel RL's brand differentiators is The Living Stage," said RLHC President & Chief Executive Officer, Greg Mount. "it is more than just a stage, it is meant to spark discussion, inspire people to engage and exchange ideas and bring together the thinkers and creatives alike. The Living Stage has offered a space for people to share their creativity, innovation and to spread awareness about their passions in our Hotel RL locations across the country, and we are really excited to bring The Living Stage to Brooklyn and Omaha."

"Our goal at Hotel RL is to offer travelers unfettered relaxation and inspiration," said RLHC Chief Marketing Officer, Bill Linehan. "The guest experience is designed to pair efficiency with heart; guests can get to their comfortable beds quickly and enjoy a variety of options to enhance their stay and even make a difference in the local community."

Guests can expect a range of unique features geared towards the next generation traveler, including:

The Living Stage — a culturally immersive performance experience giving locals a platform to inspire travelers and cultivate creativity within the community. Performances range from storytelling and poetry readings to cooking demonstrations and adult mixology classes.

— a culturally immersive performance experience giving locals a platform to inspire travelers and cultivate creativity within the community. Performances range from storytelling and poetry readings to cooking demonstrations and adult mixology classes. Project Wake Up Call — a philanthropic initiative that supports local charities to help improve conditions for those affected by homelessness. Guests who donate $100 or more receive a complimentary night stay at the Hotel RL location of their choice. Hotel RL Omaha has partnered with Youth Emergency Services (YES), an organization that provides shelter and resources to hundreds of homeless youth in the Omaha metro area with the sole goal of helping them turn their lives around. Hotel RL Brooklyn will be announcing their partner in the coming month.

— a philanthropic initiative that supports local charities to help improve conditions for those affected by homelessness. Guests who donate $100 or more receive a complimentary night stay at the Hotel RL location of their choice. Hotel RL Omaha has partnered with Youth Emergency Services (YES), an organization that provides shelter and resources to hundreds of homeless youth in the Omaha metro area with the sole goal of helping them turn their lives around. Hotel RL Brooklyn will be announcing their partner in the coming month. Victrola Coffee — the signature coffee brand of RLHC that reflects its Pacific Northwest roots is served in all Hotel RL lobbies, with craft coffee beverages made to order, providing guests with an elevated coffee experience.

— the signature coffee brand of RLHC that reflects its Pacific Northwest roots is served in all Hotel RL lobbies, with craft coffee beverages made to order, providing guests with an elevated coffee experience. Cascadia Soapery — the RLHC environmentally-friendly bath and beauty products developed with naturally-derived ingredients and handcrafted scents intended to evoke the essence of the Pacific Northwest.

— the RLHC environmentally-friendly bath and beauty products developed with naturally-derived ingredients and handcrafted scents intended to evoke the essence of the Pacific Northwest. Complimentary bike rentals — Hotel RL offers complimentary Villy Custom bicycle rentals providing guests with the opportunity to explore these evolving destinations at their leisure.

Hotel RL Brooklyn Bed-Stuy is located at 1080 Broadway in Bedford Stuyvesant and includes 70 guest rooms. This new property is in close proximity to trendy Brooklyn neighborhoods such as Bushwick, Williamsburg, Gowanus and a short subway ride away from Manhattan. Guests can expect to find a range of diverse dining options, bustling nightlife and no shortage of culture. The property will be managed by Real Hospitality Group.

The Hotel RL Omaha property is located at 3321 S 72nd St. and offers 365 rooms and access to the newly renovated 60,000+ square ft., Omaha Conference Center as well as the updated Quick Silver Falls Water Park (formerly CoCo Key waterpark.). The new conference center will provide central Omaha with a top of the line conference and event facility designed to easily handle up to 2,000 guests for premier social events, weddings, trade shows and conventions. The property will be managed by Leslie Hospitality.

