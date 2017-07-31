Bangkok – Dusit International has rolled out Total Quality Management (TQM) systems across its entire portfolio of properties, making it one of the first Thai-owned hospitality companies to meet the criteria of the International Organization for Standardization's ISO 9000 series and to commit to continuous improvement in all aspects of its operations.

TQM is a comprehensive and structured approach to organisational management that seeks to improve the quality of products and services through ongoing refinements. Dusit International began implementing its TQM systems three years ago and reached its first milestone in Thailand in December 2016 when, with generous funding from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), several of its properties in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Phuket, and Chiang Mai were all certified for IS0 9001:2015, the world's most commonly used standard for quality management systems within an organisation. The properties were assessed by SGS Thailand, a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company based in Bangkok.

With continued support from TCEB, this year Dusit International will continue to hone its operations in the kingdom and will apply to be certified for ISO 14001, which covers environmental management systems; ISO 22000, which covers food safety management systems; and ISO 20121, which covers event sustainability management systems. Following its mission to enhance Thailand's appeal as a destination for MICE tourism, TCEB will subsidize a substantial portion of the assessment funds.

As the majority of MICE organizers and solo travellers will only book a hotel if it can show clear proof of management systems addressing the environment, hygiene levels, and safety and security, Dusit International hopes that being certified in all of these areas will further cement its position as a preferred choice for business and leisure travellers and attract even more high-spending tourists to the country.

"A quality organisation dedicated to quality improvement, we remain committed to our guests and always do our best to exceed their expectations," said Mr Tan Eng Leong, Senior Vice President, Total Quality Management, Dusit International. "The TQM systems we have implemented at our hotels have helped to improve overall efficiency which has led to an increase in employee satisfaction and, in turn, high levels of guest satisfaction. With TQM systems now rolled out across our entire portfolio of hotels and resorts, we look forward to similar results at our international properties."

As part of its TQM systems at each property, Dusit International has established Quality Improvement Teams which are tasked with streamlining operations and enhancing service delivery. Staff have been empowered to take the initiative, and are encouraged to suggest ways to improve products and facilities. All processes are mapped to ease training, with detailed descriptions of best practices, as well as to identify areas for improvement. This has resulted in increased employee engagement, and improved services across the board.

Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International, said: "Just some of the advantages of implementing the TQM systems have included saving energy and reducing energy costs; cutting food wastage; and being able to leverage the increased customer confidence that TQM systems afford, especially amongst MICE clientele, who use them as a benchmark for standards of safety and service. With TCEB's gracious support, we now look forward to having our hard work in Thailand further validated by the respected ISO 9000 series, and to welcoming even more MICE and leisure travellers from all corners of the globe. Our international properties will all be certified in due course."

Dusit International currently operates 29 properties around the world and has 45 confirmed projects in the pipeline across four distinctive brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.

