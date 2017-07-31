New York – It's here! A mobile widget that any hotel – regardless of size or brand affiliation – can add to their website, mobile web and app that will enable guests to check in, view their folio, and check out with just a click. Designed this month by MyCheck, the "Front Desk Widget" is available to any hotel running on the Micros Opera platform, with others soon to follow.

Here's how it works: Guests access the Front Desk Widget on the hotel's website, mobile web or app

by entering the confirmation number and last name (like they do with the airlines). Before they arrive, guests use the Widget to choose rooms, request upgrades, and receive room status alerts. Upon arrival, guests can bypass the front desk and go straight to their rooms. Onsite, guests use the Widget to view their folios (data is pulled in real time from the PMS). Upon departure, guests check out via the Widget, using their laptop, tablet or smartphone.

To demo the frictionless Font Desk Widget, click here.

"The Front Desk Widget from MyCheck is designed to 'Wow' guests while saving hoteliers development and integration time," said Shlomit Kugler, MyCheck CEO. "For those hoteliers who aspire to offer the same interactive functionality as the big brands without spending thousands of dollars and several months on development, this widget is ideal.

"MyCheck has already done the work of integrating to the PMS, crafting the UX/UI interface, and bullet-proofing the guest experience," she said. "All that's left to do is link the Front Desk Widget to a hotel's website, mobile web and app. This can be done by the hotel's web master with one line of code. Then, hoteliers can sit back, relax and watch the interactive guest experience unfold. It's simple, it's fast, and for a limited time it's available at a promotional monthly flat fee of just $299 per hotel."

For information on MyCheck mobile payment platforms for hotels and restaurants, visit www.mycheckapp.io.

Contact

Tal Nathanel

CEO - MyCheck

Phone: (917) 287-5780

Send Email