MyCheck Unveils ‘Front Desk Widget’ Enabling Frictionless Check-In, Check-Folio, and Check-Out
By implementing one line of code, small to mid-size hotels can now offer guest check in, access to guest stay and check-out via their brand website and mobile web; Widget is fully supported by MyCheck
by entering the confirmation number and last name (like they do with the airlines). Before they arrive, guests use the Widget to choose rooms, request upgrades, and receive room status alerts. Upon arrival, guests can bypass the front desk and go straight to their rooms. Onsite, guests use the Widget to view their folios (data is pulled in real time from the PMS). Upon departure, guests check out via the Widget, using their laptop, tablet or smartphone.
To demo the frictionless Font Desk Widget, click here.
"The Front Desk Widget from MyCheck is designed to 'Wow' guests while saving hoteliers development and integration time," said Shlomit Kugler, MyCheck CEO. "For those hoteliers who aspire to offer the same interactive functionality as the big brands without spending thousands of dollars and several months on development, this widget is ideal.
"MyCheck has already done the work of integrating to the PMS, crafting the UX/UI interface, and bullet-proofing the guest experience," she said. "All that's left to do is link the Front Desk Widget to a hotel's website, mobile web and app. This can be done by the hotel's web master with one line of code. Then, hoteliers can sit back, relax and watch the interactive guest experience unfold. It's simple, it's fast, and for a limited time it's available at a promotional monthly flat fee of just $299 per hotel."
For information on MyCheck mobile payment platforms for hotels and restaurants, visit www.mycheckapp.io.
Contact
Tal Nathanel
CEO - MyCheck
Phone: (917) 287-5780
Send Email
About MyCheck
MyCheck creates custom apps for hotels and restaurant chains to extend their brand into the mobile world. With faster checkout, increased loyalty and customer engagement, MyCheck turns a clinical payment process into a WOW experience for the guest, providing tools to understand customers better and interact with them in more meaningful ways. Established in 2011, MyCheck operates globally and has integrations into nearly 30 different POS and PMS systems and interfaces to an array of loyalty, gift card and financial gateways. For more information, please visit www.mycheck.io.