Kempinski AG announced today a further step forward in reinforcing the company's long-term strategy of remaining an independent European luxury hospitality management group. Effective today, the two existing shareholders of Kempinski AG formalize previous plans for an equity transfer between them. The majority shares of Kempinski AG shall be held by the existing Bahraini shareholder while the shareholder from Thailand will now own a minority. Both shareholders remain committed to Kempinski and its long-term success.

"In an industry facing increasing consolidation, we are privileged that the commitment of our shareholders to retain private ownership of Kempinski is now formalized," said Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, Markus Semer. "This clear competitive advantage strengthens our position proceeding with our long-term strategy as an independent European luxury hotel operator."

In line with this announcement, a new Supervisory Board has been reconstituted to reflect the changes in shareholding. The Supervisory Board shall consist of: H.E. Abdulla H. Saif - Chairman, Mr. Chumpol NaLamlieng - Vice Chairman, Mrs. Chonpreya Pacharaswate, Mr. Aymen T. Almoayed, Mr. Robert H.J.J. Timmers, and Mr. Yann Caillère.

This statement comes as Kempinski gears up to celebrate its 120-year anniversary on 5 April 2017 and welcomes Gran Hotel Kempinski Manzana La Habana Cuba as the latest prestige hotel in its portfolio.

