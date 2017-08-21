Kempinski gears up to celebrate 120-year anniversary with reinforced shareholder commitment
In line with this announcement, a new Supervisory Board has been reconstituted to reflect the changes in shareholding. The Supervisory Board shall consist of: H.E. Abdulla H. Saif - Chairman, Mr. Chumpol NaLamlieng - Vice Chairman, Mrs. Chonpreya Pacharaswate, Mr. Aymen T. Almoayed, Mr. Robert H.J.J. Timmers, and Mr. Yann Caillère.
This statement comes as Kempinski gears up to celebrate its 120-year anniversary on 5 April 2017 and welcomes Gran Hotel Kempinski Manzana La Habana Cuba as the latest prestige hotel in its portfolio.
