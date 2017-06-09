MILL VALLEY, Calif. -- Auberge Resorts Collection, owner and operator of award-winning small luxury resorts, residences and clubs, today announced that the company has been selected to manage The Lodge at Blue Sky, a contemporary luxury resort under development near Park City, Utah. The resort will be built at Blue Sky Utah, a 3,500-acre hospitality and recreational paradise created by local developer Mike Phillips and situated in the scenic Wasatch Mountains. The Lodge at Blue Sky will comprise 46 rooms and suites and a camp with four luxury tents, and amenities including a wide range of customized outdoor adventures, a signature restaurant and an Auberge spa. Offering contemporary design, inspired cuisine, spa and activities, the new Lodge at Blue Sky will introduce a modern interpretation of Western adventure, where guests can experience "Luxury with Wild Abandon."

"As Auberge Resorts Collection continues to expand, we are thoughtfully adding exceptional resorts that offer guests unforgettable experiences," said Dan Friedkin, Chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Blue Sky's combination of exquisite design, exceptional location and unparalleled outdoor adventure is a natural fit and an exciting addition to the Auberge portfolio of properties."

"I'm delighted to partner with such a trusted luxury hospitality brand and one that exemplifies my vision for Blue Sky," said Mike Phillips, the property's owner and developer. "Auberge's understanding of how to create one-of-a-kind experiences and highly personalized service for guests will add a new dimension to Blue Sky and bring something entirely new to this spectacular destination."

Located 25 minutes from Park City in the Wasatch Range, Blue Sky is surrounded by panoramic views and pristine wilderness, dramatic granite peaks, lush green landscape and a spring-fed creek create an ideal setting for four-season getaways and provide the perfect backdrop for special events and celebrations.

Spread over 35 acres, Blue Sky's design is one that listens to the land, drawing inspiration from the creekside setting, the expansive sky, rich landscape and gentle hills. The result will be a sophisticated balance of the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of the destination that will be reflected in the resort's inspired approach to clean, functional and sustainable style with elements of its western roots brought in through the usage of rock, glass, steel and leather.

Guests will partake in a myriad of outdoor pursuits from horseback riding, working cattle, fly fishing, championship-caliber shooting clays, biking, and cross-country skiing. At the highest point of Blue Sky, a luxury yurt will welcome guests to an incomparable mountain setting with endless views, a lake for stand up paddle boarding and hikes into the pristine wilderness in summer, or alpine touring in the winter. Resort guests will be able to enjoy yoga, fitness training, meditation and treatments at the Auberge Spa (including rejuvenation in open air soaking pools near the creek), enjoy dining at the signature restaurant, outdoors in tented camps or at the rustic Blue Sky Tavern, and experience the whiskey-making process at the award-winning High West Distillery, Utah's first legal distillery since 1870. An exclusive concierge lounge in nearby Park City will cater to alpine skiers' every need.

"Our vision for The Lodge at Blue Sky blends contemporary luxury, a spirited sense of adventure and an outstanding mountain lifestyle that truly captures the Blue Sky motto of 'Luxury with Wild Abandon,'" said Mark Harmon, Founder, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Blue Sky's distinct point of view and endless recreation options will enable us to provide guests with one-of-a-kind experiences for an unforgettable trip. Blue Sky offers the glorious solitude of the expansive West, yet is just minutes from a world class ski resort town."

About Blue Sky Utah

Blue Sky Utah is a 3,500-acre hospitality and recreational paradise, situated minutes from the fabled ski town of Park City. Every mountain activity imaginable, from Alpine skiing the neighboring world-class mountains, to on-site experiences including Blixt & Co's Lars Magnusson-design sporting clays course, the equestrian program enhanced by non-profit Saving Gracie Horse Rescue, and High West Distillery, named 2016 "Distillery of the Year" by Whiskey Advocate, is accessible. Named "Best Wedding Venue" by Utah Bride and Groom magazine, Blue Sky Utah is the ideal venue for celebrations and corporate groups in a unique ranch setting, sheltered by tall mountains and natural beauty. The Lodge at Blue Sky, being managed by Auberge Resorts Collection, will begin construction in March 2017. Designed for guests to "experience luxury with wild abandon," Blue Sky is owned by Mike Phillips, founder of Phillips Edison & Company, and operations are led by Blue Sky COO Stuart Campbell.