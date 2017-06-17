DALLAS – Motel 6, the largest owned and operated hotel chain in the North American economy segment, launched a new national television campaign. Entitled "Traveling Song," the new 30-second commercial underscores the iconic brand's contemporary room design geared towards travelers looking for comfortable and reliable accommodations.

"Looking to build on the momentum we initiated with the brand's contemporary room design, this new TV spot helps bring to life how our guests experience Motel 6," says Lance Miceli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, G6 Hospitality. "For 55 years, a core Motel 6 brand commitment has been to inspire travelers to 'save more for what they travel for.' Now, we want to remind travelers that they can create lifetime memories with families, friends and love ones while still enjoying affordable travel."

The new TV spot was developed and produced by The Richards Group and directed by Frank Todaro. The storyline follows four groups of travelers as they navigate life on the road. Set to the song "Radar Love" by Golden Earring and written by Barry Hay and George Kooymans under Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, the road trip narrative chronicles various groups enjoying their journey, constantly changing the landscapes and people around them. "Motel 6 has always been a big part of the American road trip, so we needed a classic road-trip song," says Chris Smith, Brand Creative Group Head at The Richards Group. "Musically, it's a bit of a departure for the brand, but it still fits with the campaign. We wanted this to feel more like a fun music video than a commercial."

For a first look at the ad, check out Motel 6's Facebook page: http://bit.ly/2m14Tg3

Motel 6 has kept the lights on for weary travelers since the first property opened in 1962 in Santa Barbara, California. In 55 years the brand has grown into more than 1,350 locations representing the largest owned and operated hotel chain in the North American economy segment. Nowadays, Motel 6 features modern and contemporary rooms, including modern furniture lines with platform beds, a multimedia panel enabling guests to plug in their personal devices, and wood-effect flooring in the bedrooms, as well as granite counters with a vessel sink and a walk-in shower in the bathrooms. Special attention was given to deliver contemporary décor within a highly functional space that provides extra comfort for budget-conscious travelers.

About The Richards Group Located in Dallas, Texas, The Richards Group is the largest independent brand-building shop in the nation with annual billings above $1.4 billion in 2016. Clients include the standard-setting brands of Cardinal Health, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, FIAT USA, GameStop, The Home Depot, Motel 6, Orkin, and Ram Trucks. Richards Group can be found at richards.com or on Twitter, @RichardsGroup.

Contact

Raiza Rehkoff

Director, Corporate Communications

Phone: 972-360-5970

Send Email