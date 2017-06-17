Motel 6 Launches New Campaign Showcasing Unique Experiences
The new TV spot was developed and produced by The Richards Group and directed by Frank Todaro. The storyline follows four groups of travelers as they navigate life on the road. Set to the song "Radar Love" by Golden Earring and written by Barry Hay and George Kooymans under Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, the road trip narrative chronicles various groups enjoying their journey, constantly changing the landscapes and people around them. "Motel 6 has always been a big part of the American road trip, so we needed a classic road-trip song," says Chris Smith, Brand Creative Group Head at The Richards Group. "Musically, it's a bit of a departure for the brand, but it still fits with the campaign. We wanted this to feel more like a fun music video than a commercial."
For a first look at the ad, check out Motel 6's Facebook page: http://bit.ly/2m14Tg3
Motel 6 has kept the lights on for weary travelers since the first property opened in 1962 in Santa Barbara, California. In 55 years the brand has grown into more than 1,350 locations representing the largest owned and operated hotel chain in the North American economy segment. Nowadays, Motel 6 features modern and contemporary rooms, including modern furniture lines with platform beds, a multimedia panel enabling guests to plug in their personal devices, and wood-effect flooring in the bedrooms, as well as granite counters with a vessel sink and a walk-in shower in the bathrooms. Special attention was given to deliver contemporary décor within a highly functional space that provides extra comfort for budget-conscious travelers.
About The Richards Group Located in Dallas, Texas, The Richards Group is the largest independent brand-building shop in the nation with annual billings above $1.4 billion in 2016. Clients include the standard-setting brands of Cardinal Health, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, FIAT USA, GameStop, The Home Depot, Motel 6, Orkin, and Ram Trucks. Richards Group can be found at richards.com or on Twitter, @RichardsGroup.
Contact
Raiza Rehkoff
Director, Corporate Communications
Phone: 972-360-5970
Send Email
About G6 Hospitality
G6 Hospitality LLC owns, operates and franchises more than 1,350 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel6 and the extended stay Studio 6 brands in the U.S and Canada, and Hotel 6 and Estudio 6 brands in Latin America. Headquartered in Dallas (Carrollton), Texas, G6 Hospitality was rated one of the top ten hospitality companies according to the Hotel Management 2015 Top Hotel Companies rankings list, which evaluated over 260 hotel companies. For more information please visit G6Hospitality LLC.