Unveiled in September 2016, AccorHotels' new brand took everyone by surprise by preparing to open its first address in Hossegor on May 29. Paris and Bordeaux will follow in 2018. For this first Open House, JO&JOE teamed up with Quiksilver and Roxy, the iconic surfwear brands. The aim is to propose a new and authentic experience, a place where tripsters* and townsters** get together and chill out.

Fun & easy living between the Landes and the Basque region

JO&JOE chose Hossegor, the perfect spot for surfers and a popular destination among Millennials, to inaugurate its new hospitality concept blending the best of hotel, hostel and private-rental formats.

Starting with a vast building in the local architectural style, with a leafy 10,000 sq.m. garden, JO&JOE mixed everything up to create an open house that epitomizes its disruptive DNA. The interior was redesigned to create open spaces flowing seamlessly from indoors to outdoors, furniture was chosen for its mobility and flexibility of use, and the design brief was to create a funky place to meet people and relax.

Designed so that everyone retains their privacy, the sleeping accommodation offers different solutions to suit all needs: Together (a shared sleeping area for 7 to 12 people), Out of the Ordinary, (uniquely laid out accommodation for up to 10 people) and Yours (private rooms for 2 to 5 people).

The communal areas include the HAPPY HOUSE, a private area for tripsters equipped with lockers, where they can relax, work, cook or do their laundry, and the PLAYGROUND, open to both tripsters and townsters, comprising a bar stocked with local beers, and a restaurant serving local dishes prepared on the spot, with the price of a full menu starting at €10. Breakfast is served throughout the day, for just €4!

The PLAYGROUND is where the events take place – concerts, workshops, gatherings and various activities proposed by tripsters, townsters or JO&JOE staff.

These shared spaces extend outdoors, with a terrace, a pétanque court, hammocks and a private garden for overnight guests. An ideal place to relax in the sun and enjoy nature.

Located between the lake and the beach, JO&JOE Hossegor is an idyllic spot for surfing and paddle boarding, but also for yoga, running and other activities that play to Quiksilver and Roxy's expertise and local roots.

"Creating an Open House in just 3 months is a crazy challenge. But one made possible by the team's start-up mode approach and considerable agility combined with the support of our partners Quiksilver and Roxy," said Cédric Gobilliard, Senior Vice President, Lifestyle Division, AccorHotels. "This very ambitious project is blowing a wind of change through the hospitality market."

"Since 1969, Quiksilver has been the embodiment of surf culture. The heart of our philosophy is born of a passion to live in the present moment, and built on a surfer's spirit of adventure and innovation. The Boardriders Group is delighted to be working in partnership with AccorHotels, a true flagship for global tourism. It's a real pleasure to work with teams that share the same vision. We are proud to bring the authenticity and credibility of the Quiksilver and Roxy brands to the launch of this modern and ambitious concept, that will revolutionize the way we travel." Garry Wall, Quiksilver Global Brand Manager

JO&JOE, Quiksilver and Roxy share the same mind-set, the same commitment to innovation and interaction, a desire to offer an intense, high quality experience, and a certain vision of the good life, based on relaxation and having fun.

Hossegor is the home of Boardriders, the group behind the Quiksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes brands. When the opportunity arose for JO&JOE to open there, the partnership was forged naturally.

Blending JO&JOE's accommodation, F&B and entertainment/events expertise with the universe of surfing for Quiksilver and boardriding and fitness for Roxy leverages both partners' strengths.

Design teams from design company PENSON and AccorHotels worked with Boardriders' designers to push the JO&JOE brand's original innovative design proposition to the limit, giving it a local twist so that JO&JOE Hossegor has an identity that is all its own.

The Open House will include decorative features inspired by Quiksilver and Roxy and a pop-up store where guests can hire or purchase equipment and accessories.

Athletes who act as Quiksilver and Roxy brand ambassadors will be invited to lead masterclasses, workshops or other events. An opportunity to enjoy a unique experience alongside such big names as Jérémy Florès, Leonardo Fioravanti, Justine Mauvin.

These brands' authenticity is of critical importance for JO&JOE, to attract townsters to the Open House to take part in collaborative projects.

*Tripsters: explorers from out of town

** Townsters: local residents

JO&JOE Hossegor key figures

Opening May 29, 2017

- 145 beds priced from €19 per night

- Full menus from €10

- Breakfast for €4

- 15 to 20 jobs created

- 10,000 sq.m. of gardens, 400 meters from the sea