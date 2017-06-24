ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Ocean Park Inn in San Diego has selected Agilysys' next-generation cloud-based rGuest® Stay property management system and the rGuest® Pay payment solution to strengthen operations and enhance guest service at the 72-room boutique hotel.

The beachfront property caters to both business and leisure travelers, with its contemporary rooms and suites, in-room amenities and superior location on the Pacific Beach Boardwalk. The executive team wanted state-of-the-art property management technology that would address the entire guest lifecycle as well as a payment gateway that would secure guests' financial data and reduce the risks associated with credit card acceptance. After an extensive search, they selected the Agilysys solutions based on ease of implementation, guest-centric functionality and ability to drive competitive advantage.

"We strive for excellence in guest service, so we wanted technology that would facilitate and enhance the guest experience from check-in through check-out," said Elvin Lai, president and CEO of Ocean Park Inn. "rGuest Stay is a truly innovative property management system that not only will streamline our operational efficiency but also will help us connect more closely with guests, while rGuest Pay will secure guests' financial information and help protect the hotel against data breaches. We look forward to using these solutions to build our business, maximize revenue potential and, most importantly, offer more personalized service."

rGuest Stay is a groundbreaking cloud-based property management system built on the Agilysys rGuest hospitality technology platform. The guest-centric, standards-based PMS relies on the rGuest open platform to enable rich integration with applications delivered from Agilysys, its partners and customers. It offers business-driven outcomes, helping properties increase revenue, reduce operating costs and strengthen guest connections. With integrated analytics, rGuest Stay also delivers real-time management information so that hotels can accurately forecast demand and scale services accordingly.

Ocean Park Inn is also using rGuest Pay, the Agilysys payment gateway that enables complete and secure payment processing. It leverages one of the only payment offerings that includes: validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), which reduces the potential for malicious hacking and fraud; a Payment Information Proxy (PIP) that secures data arriving via e-commerce interfaces; robust tokenization, which eliminates storage of cardholder data; and a full range of fixed and mobile EMV-ready payment devices that ensure compliance with new card security regulations.

"Hotels of all sizes are embracing the rGuest solution suite for its flexibility and guest-centric qualities," said Jim Walker, senior vice president of global revenue at Agilysys. "rGuest Stay takes property management to a new level of effectiveness with open architecture, unsurpassed product integration and a 360-degree view of guest information. And, with unparalleled security as a core requirement for rGuest Pay, hotels and other hospitality venues can be assured that cardholder data is safe and protected at all times. These solutions will work together to help Ocean Park Inn streamline operations, maximize profitability and engage guests more effectively."

Ocean Park Inn is located on the Pacific Beach Boardwalk, within a few miles of area attractions and only 15 minutes from San Diego International Airport. The property features 72 rooms and suites, underground gated parking, an ocean view pool, and meeting space. Ocean Park Inn received the 2015 TripAdvisor 'Certificate of Excellence Award' for outstanding traveler reviews.

