Ocean Park Inn Chooses Agilysys rGuest® Solution Suite to Strengthen Operations and Enhance Guest Service
Boutique Beachfront Property Implements Next-Generation PMS, Payment Solutions
"We strive for excellence in guest service, so we wanted technology that would facilitate and enhance the guest experience from check-in through check-out," said Elvin Lai, president and CEO of Ocean Park Inn. "rGuest Stay is a truly innovative property management system that not only will streamline our operational efficiency but also will help us connect more closely with guests, while rGuest Pay will secure guests' financial information and help protect the hotel against data breaches. We look forward to using these solutions to build our business, maximize revenue potential and, most importantly, offer more personalized service."
rGuest Stay is a groundbreaking cloud-based property management system built on the Agilysys rGuest hospitality technology platform. The guest-centric, standards-based PMS relies on the rGuest open platform to enable rich integration with applications delivered from Agilysys, its partners and customers. It offers business-driven outcomes, helping properties increase revenue, reduce operating costs and strengthen guest connections. With integrated analytics, rGuest Stay also delivers real-time management information so that hotels can accurately forecast demand and scale services accordingly.
Ocean Park Inn is also using rGuest Pay, the Agilysys payment gateway that enables complete and secure payment processing. It leverages one of the only payment offerings that includes: validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), which reduces the potential for malicious hacking and fraud; a Payment Information Proxy (PIP) that secures data arriving via e-commerce interfaces; robust tokenization, which eliminates storage of cardholder data; and a full range of fixed and mobile EMV-ready payment devices that ensure compliance with new card security regulations.
"Hotels of all sizes are embracing the rGuest solution suite for its flexibility and guest-centric qualities," said Jim Walker, senior vice president of global revenue at Agilysys. "rGuest Stay takes property management to a new level of effectiveness with open architecture, unsurpassed product integration and a 360-degree view of guest information. And, with unparalleled security as a core requirement for rGuest Pay, hotels and other hospitality venues can be assured that cardholder data is safe and protected at all times. These solutions will work together to help Ocean Park Inn streamline operations, maximize profitability and engage guests more effectively."
Ocean Park Inn is located on the Pacific Beach Boardwalk, within a few miles of area attractions and only 15 minutes from San Diego International Airport. The property features 72 rooms and suites, underground gated parking, an ocean view pool, and meeting space. Ocean Park Inn received the 2015 TripAdvisor 'Certificate of Excellence Award' for outstanding traveler reviews.
