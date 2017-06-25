The Woodlands (Houston), Texas – Seattle's iconic Art Deco gem, the Hotel Deca, is the newest member of the Gemstone Collection, a dynamically expanding portfolio that is part of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company . The historic 158-guestroom property, featuring three Penthouse Suites, is situated in Seattle's spirited University District, close to the campus of the University of Washington and just minutes from the attractions of downtown Seattle. BENCHMARK includes 70 domestic and international properties under two distinctive and unique brands, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels and the Gemstone Collection.

"We are delighted to add another distinguished property to our portfolio in the Pacific Northwest," said Benchmark CEO Alex Cabañas, noting the hotel's landmark status and architectural significance. "Hotel Deca joins the renowned Willows Lodge located in Woodinville, in Washington's wine country, as a signature member of the Gemstone Collection."

The owners of the property, AJ Capital Partners, plan a total renovation of the hotel, covering all guestrooms, meeting space and public areas. A stylish rooftop bar will be added, with stunning views of the city, bay and mountains. Following renovations and in the spring of 2018, Hotel Deca will become a Graduate Hotel, a well-curated, thoughtfully crafted collection of hotels set in the most dynamic, university-anchored cities across the country. From the colonial grace of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville to the stunning desert mountains of Tempe's Arizona State University, these singular hotels reflect the spirit and individuality of some of America's most acclaimed academic centers and the surrounding areas.

Designed by the celebrated architect, Robert C. Reamer, Hotel Deca opened in 1931, and in 1938 was included in the American Institute of Architects list of the 100 most distinguished buildings in America. Today the hotel features Art Deco splendor with a modern, stylish and playful atmosphere. In the lobby, a cozy fire and mahogany bookcases welcome guests. Striking murals, inspired by the Jazz Age, make a bold statement. A well-equipped Fitness Center is complimentary to hotel guests and the entire property is completely smoke free. Hotel Deca is popular with visitors to the University of Washington and area corporate headquarters.

Elegantly Appointed Guestrooms Offer Iconic Views

Many of the elegantly-appointed guestrooms and suites offer views of the iconic Seattle Space Needle, Puget Sound and Mt. Rainer, or Lake Washington and the Cascades. The epitome of luxury, the Penthouse Floor features three suites with fireplaces, marble baths and wraparound decks. All rooms are appointed with boldly patterned textiles and luxurious down blankets and feature corner bay windows, flat-panel TVs, home radios with docking stations, safes and complimentary WiFi.

Superb Seasonal & Sustainable Dining

With a sustainable, seasonal menu and a commitment to using local and regional purveyors, The District Lounge offers guests of Hotel Deca a true Seattle dining experience. The intimate neighborhood restaurant is noted for its Pacific Northwest dishes, regional wines, craft beers and signature cocktails. Its oversized furnishings, serpentine drop lighting and eclectic art add to the hip, casual ambiance. The District Lounge also provides room service for the hotel.

The Post Alley Café pays homage to Seattle's fabled coffee culture. Named for the historic Post Alley located in Pike Place Market, the café is partnered with Herkimer Coffee to provide premium northwest roasts, sustainably grown and purchased per Fair Trade standards. Baristas are trained by Herkimer to create coffee drinks in the best Seattle traditions. The Post Alley Café is perfect for a leisurely breakfast or lunch of handcrafted salads, wraps, and breakfast sandwiches. Or guests can opt to simply Grab and Go.

Art Deco Glamour in Event & Meeting Space

Hotel Deca offers 5,500 square feet of meeting and event space, including seven newly refurbished conference rooms equipped with audiovisual technology and high-speed Internet. The elegant Grand Ballroom reflects the hotel's Art Deco glamour and history. Its 18-foot ceilings, antique chandeliers and gold and burgundy décor set the scene for meetings, weddings and special events, accommodating up to 270 guests. The Presidential Suite, with its spacious patio and striking views, is ideal for private dining and VIP guests. The University of Washington, a leading research university, just two blocks away, can provide a number of inspiring and interesting programs to enhance any conference.

Easily accessible via Routes I-5 and 520, Hotel Deca is set in Seattle's vibrant University District, known for its shops, art galleries, restaurants and attractions such as the Neptune Theater and the Burke Museum of Natural History. The nearby Burke-Gilman trail offers 27 miles of scenic hiking and biking trails. The attractions of Downtown Seattle are just a short bus ride away. Visitors can explore Westlake Center, Pike Place Market and The Space Needle, take a cruise on Puget Sound, shop, dine and enjoy Seattle's thriving arts, music and theater scene. An airport shuttle serves Seattle Tacoma International Airport, a 30-minute drive.

