NEW YORK, N.Y. -- HKS Hospitality Group, the renowned hospitality architecture and interiors division of HKS Architects, today announces its U.S. expansion with the opening of a hospitality architecture design studio in New York City that also marks its first hospitality presence in the northeastern U.S. The new studio will support HKS Hospitality Group's growth and development efforts in the northeastern U.S. and will be directed by Vice President Alex John, an accomplished architect with diverse global experience who is returning to his New York City roots following a successful 12-year post in HKS' Dallas headquarters. The new hospitality design studio will benefit from HKS' existing architecture office in New York City that was established in 2011 to serve sectors including urban planning, healthcare and commercial projects.

"The opening of our New York hospitality design studio is an important accomplishment and opportunity for HKS Hospitality Group as we now have a home base for all things hospitality in one of the greatest and most profound cities for growth in the world," said Nunzio DeSantis, Executive Vice President and Director of HKS Hospitality Group. "A passionate go-getter and one of the most talented architects in our specialized hospitality practice, Alex has every capability to hit the pavement right away to direct and grow our hospitality division in the New York City region and beyond."

In his leadership role for the New York hospitality design studio, John will work alongside and draw from the built-in resources and regional expertise of nearly 20 HKS architects and interior designers already based in New York City. In addition to managing and growing the new studio while remaining strongly connected to the hospitality team at HKS' Dallas headquarters, John will focus on developing strong connections with real estate development and management groups to uncover thoughtful hospitality project opportunities while further building upon relationships the group has been cultivating.

"I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City to lead our new hospitality design studio as the first northeastern outpost of our core hospitality practice in Dallas," said Alex John, Vice President of HKS Hospitality Group. "To have a strong presence here in New York City where we can create promising new relationships and connect in more meaningful ways with clients we've already served will offer exciting possibilities for HKS Hospitality Group as we continue to evolve and expand."

John is currently spearheading high-profile U.S. hospitality projects including a 500-guestroom hotel with rooftop restaurant and lounge in Orlando, Fla.; an expansive 1,000-key resort with spa, water park, theme park and conference center elements in Round Rock, Texas; and Conrad Washington, D.C., at CityCenterDC. His recently completed architectural portfolio that spans properties in the U.S., Mexico and the Dominican Republic includes Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Quintana Roo, Mexico; and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas. He holds both a Master of Architecture and a Bachelor of Science in architecture from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas.

