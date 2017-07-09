HKS Hospitality Group Expands U.s. Footprint With First-ever Hospitality Architecture Studio In New York City
Vice President Alex John to Lead Firm’s First Hospitality Architectural Design Studio in Northeast
In his leadership role for the New York hospitality design studio, John will work alongside and draw from the built-in resources and regional expertise of nearly 20 HKS architects and interior designers already based in New York City. In addition to managing and growing the new studio while remaining strongly connected to the hospitality team at HKS' Dallas headquarters, John will focus on developing strong connections with real estate development and management groups to uncover thoughtful hospitality project opportunities while further building upon relationships the group has been cultivating.
"I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City to lead our new hospitality design studio as the first northeastern outpost of our core hospitality practice in Dallas," said Alex John, Vice President of HKS Hospitality Group. "To have a strong presence here in New York City where we can create promising new relationships and connect in more meaningful ways with clients we've already served will offer exciting possibilities for HKS Hospitality Group as we continue to evolve and expand."
John is currently spearheading high-profile U.S. hospitality projects including a 500-guestroom hotel with rooftop restaurant and lounge in Orlando, Fla.; an expansive 1,000-key resort with spa, water park, theme park and conference center elements in Round Rock, Texas; and Conrad Washington, D.C., at CityCenterDC. His recently completed architectural portfolio that spans properties in the U.S., Mexico and the Dominican Republic includes Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Quintana Roo, Mexico; and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas. He holds both a Master of Architecture and a Bachelor of Science in architecture from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas.
For more information about HKS Hospitality Group, please visit www.hksinc.com/sectors/hospitality.
Contact
Bryan Hansen
Account Manager - Murphy O'Brien Public Relations
Phone: 310.586.7174
Send Email
About HKS Hospitality Group
HKS Hospitality Group specializes in the design of sophisticated urban hotels, unique destination resorts and luxurious spas, entertainment, gaming and convention hotels, boutique properties, hospitality interiors, and world-class golf facilities. With construction underway on five continents, HKS" hospitality practice is ranked as one of the top in the nation and the world, according to BD World Architecture, Hotel Business and Hotel Design. Operating from 24 offices worldwide, the firm has designed projects in 45 countries, garnering numerous awards and coverage in national and international publications.