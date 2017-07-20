CLEARWATER, Fla. -- For those seeking a luxurious beachfront condominium with a well-established name in the hospitality industry, Enchantment, LLC unveils JW Marriott Residences Clearwater Beach, a whole-ownership real estate offering that is part of a new resort development on Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Pre-sales opportunities for this, the first JW Marriott Residences property in the United States, begin today. The Residences will comprise 36 whole-ownership luxury condominiums on floors above a new JW Marriott hotel, the Gulf Coast's newest luxury hotel.

Located in the heart of award-winning Clearwater Beach, the property will be a unique development in a spectacular location, with its own private beach, access to the area's many attractions, and views of the sunrise and sunset.

"It will be the most iconic new development in the Tampa Bay area within a 100 mile radius," said Uday Lele, President of Enchantment, LLC. "We've focused on bringing the outdoors inside, with over 20,000 square feet of covered outdoor space. The elegantly furnished residences are located on floors 11 through 15, and each offers incredible views. Each residence will also have very large balconies for owners to enjoy our beautiful Clearwater sunrises and sunsets. It's like owning a residence where you are very well looked after."

Just moments away from attractions such as Pier 60 and Clearwater Marina, The Residences offer a unique location from which to explore the town, delight in the views and take home extraordinary memories.

Prospective homeowners have several options to choose from, including one-, two- and three- bedroom residences, with pricing from $550,000 to $1.3 million. Each residence features exquisitely appointed bedrooms, luxurious en suites, a fully equipped kitchenette, an owner's closet, and private laundry amenities. Each residence also features a large, private balcony, ranging in size from 170 to 450 sq. ft. With a unique vantage point over the Gulf, your balcony will provide a generous setting to sip an aperitif over a watercolor sunset.

Owners will also enjoy the resort's signature spa, a 6th-floor infinity-edge pool, two signature restaurants, full concierge services and valet parking.

"We are excited that Marriott International will manage both the hotel and The Residences," said Lele, "and we are honored to bring this iconic brand, with the first-ever JW Marriott Residences in the US, to the Clearwater Beach area."

The Residences are expected to be completed in 2019.

Year-round sunshine makes for an abundant alfresco lifestyle, rich in activities ranging from sailing and jet-skiing, to beach yoga and golf. Whether it is an unhurried day at the beach, or an evening exploring the neighborhood's seafood eateries, the vibrant ambience makes for a memorable stay.

For families, the beach area offers enjoyment in the Florida sunshine, swim-friendly waters and the delight of spotting bottlenose dolphins. No more than thirty minutes away is the area's largest airport – Tampa International Airport.

About the Project

The resort includes 36 one-, two- and three-bedroom, whole-ownership JW Marriott Residences and a JW Marriott hotel, overlooking the Gulf coastline. Residence owners will have access to the hotel amenity areas such as a signature spa, a 6th-floor infinity edge pool, and two signature restaurants. Residence features include exquisitely appointed bedrooms, luxurious en suites, fully equipped kitchenettes, owner's closets, private laundry amenities and large, private balconies. www.jwmr-clearwaterbeach.com

The JW Marriott Residences Clearwater Beach are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Enchantment, LLC uses the Marriott name and marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

Contact

Heather Wilbanks

Phone: 727.301.0301

Send Email