The world's largest guest feedback platform, TrustYou, places a higher emphasis on its presence in Southern Africa and introduces digital marketing expert rainmaker Digital as distribution partner. The Namibia-based company is specialized in managing and optimizing the entire digital presence and marketing for hotels, lodges, guesthouses, and tour operators located in Southern Africa. TrustYou's guest feedback platform and all of its features are now seamlessly included into the "5 Stages of Digital Success" program that rainmaker digital offers its clients. The partnership between rainmaker and TrustYou will assist hotels to: actively manage their reputation; optimize their digital presence and gain a higher online visibility; increase website traffic through Google to enhancing direct bookings; and ultimately achieve a better occupancy, translating into higher revenue and an improved ADR, RevPar, and EBIT. Hotels can explore the benefits of this partnership at WTM Africa, Booth A24, from April 19 to 21, 2017.

"TrustYou is an essential part of our unique and holistic digital success strategy that we offer to hotels and lodges in Southern Africa", says Thomas Müller, CEO and Co-Founder at rainmaker. "The review and feedback management tools from TrustYou complete our holistic approach to overall improving our clients' digital presence. We are excited that we can change and improve the hospitality landscape on scale in Southern Africa together with TrustYou."

Rainmaker digital integrates TrustYou's Meta-Reviews, TrustScore widgets, and API data into its hotels' websites to showcase the online reputation and create transparency that leads to more direct bookings. Furthermore, it utilizes TrustYou's platform features to actively collect guest surveys, analyze and manage reviews from all sources, and improve the overall scores and performances. Thereby, hotels can immediately identify areas for improvement or necessary investments in order to guarantee maximum guest satisfaction and high scores across the web.

Michael Menzel, CRO and VP Strategic Partnerships at TrustYou adds: "With rainmaker digital, we have found an expert for hospitality, tourism, and digital marketing to strengthen our presence in Southern Africa. The way the company introduces digital success to hotels corresponds well with TrustYou's guest feedback platform and services. We are convinced that together we can assist all types of accommodation providers to improve their online reputation, feedback management, and overall digital success."

More information about TrustYou can be found at www.trustyou.com.

Contact

Katharina Sickora

Senior Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 89 55 27 35-116

Send Email