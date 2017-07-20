TrustYou Expands Presence in Southern Africa Through Strategic Alliance With Distribution Partner Rainmaker Digital
Rainmaker digital integrates TrustYou's Meta-Reviews, TrustScore widgets, and API data into its hotels' websites to showcase the online reputation and create transparency that leads to more direct bookings. Furthermore, it utilizes TrustYou's platform features to actively collect guest surveys, analyze and manage reviews from all sources, and improve the overall scores and performances. Thereby, hotels can immediately identify areas for improvement or necessary investments in order to guarantee maximum guest satisfaction and high scores across the web.
Michael Menzel, CRO and VP Strategic Partnerships at TrustYou adds: "With rainmaker digital, we have found an expert for hospitality, tourism, and digital marketing to strengthen our presence in Southern Africa. The way the company introduces digital success to hotels corresponds well with TrustYou's guest feedback platform and services. We are convinced that together we can assist all types of accommodation providers to improve their online reputation, feedback management, and overall digital success."
About TrustYou
TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, provides hotels with insights to improve their guest experience and market to future guests. Guest feedback informs 95% of booking decisions, and TrustYou's guest feedback platform incorporates hundreds of millions of hotel reviews, surveys, social comments, and direct messages through SMS, email, Facebook Messenger and more. This information is analyzed along each step of a traveler"s journey, including booking and pre-stay queries, real-time guest request, and post-stay feedback, to generate actionable insights for 500,000 hotels. TrustYou"s platform is made up of various components, including TrustYou Meta-Reviews*, verified global review summaries displayed on travel and search sites like Google, KAYAK, and Hotels.com; TrustYou Messaging, real-time guest messaging service; TrustYou Stars, an advanced guest satisfaction survey tool; TrustYou Analytics, the world"s leading online reputation management tool and the accompanying app TrustYou Radar. PMS, CRM, IBE and other hotel software providers can make use TrustYou Connect, a partner program to integrate TrustYou"s guest feedback platform with its products to help their hotel clients to positively influence every stage of the guest journey. Find more information on TrustYou and the guest feedback platform at www.trustyou.com.
*TrustYou Meta-Reviews only contain verified reviews and do not include reviews from TripAdvisor