A top luxury hotel in Scotland is finally set to reopen its doors this spring following the completion of a huge multi-million pound refurbishment project.

Based in Kinloch Rannoch, Perthshire, the Dunalastair Hotel Suites recently announced that it would begin welcoming guests from Monday, May 1st 2017, just in time for the late-spring and summer holiday season.

The news comes on the back of several years of intensive renovations as the iconic venue's new owners look to transform the Dunalastair brand and cater for the increasing demand for contemporary boutique hotels in Scotland.

Traditional Highland Style with a Modern Edge

Judging from latest photographs shared by the Loch Rannoch hotel in the run-up to their grand reopening, "contemporary" and "boutique" are two words which adequately describe the new-look venue, which is now promoting a range of luxury suites decorated with a simple-yet-stylish aesthetic.

Mute colours accentuate the modern features, which for the first time in the hotel's history include a state-of-the-art digital eConcierge system, allowing guests to order room service and access other hotel features directly from their in-room television.

Yet despite this thoroughly 21st century makeover, the Dunalastair Hotel Suites has lovingly maintained the traditional charm that previously made it such a hit with tourists looking to experience a slice of authentic Highland life whilst at the same time enjoying the contemporary conveniences of a luxury hotel in Scotland.

A Prominent Role in Highland History

Even with its classic features restored and its sense of Scottish culture permeating the very heart at the venue, a stay at the Dunalastair Hotel Suites in 2017 will undoubtedly be a far cry from the type of stay experienced by guests in its earliest days.

Tracing its roots back all the way to the Jacobite Rising of 1745, historians have found evidence that the hotel predates much of Kinloch Rannoch itself. Beginning life as an inn, the Dunalastair's original patrons are said to be weary soldiers travelling in and out of the area as they looked to establish a new life for themselves after being defeated in the rebellion.

Remaining on the same site ever since, the historic Loch Rannoch hotel has overseen much change and much growth among the Perthshire town which it calls home. From a place once linked to the violence and bloodshed of the Jacobite rebellion and countless Highland conflicts to an area now renowned for its picturesque views and area of tranquility, Loch Rannoch has changed drastically since the 1700s. In its journey from a lowly inn to a new contender for one of the top boutique hotels in Scotland, the Dunalastair Hotel Suites has certainly changed right along with it.

Now, with only weeks to go before the grand reopening, guests can finally experience this authentic piece of Scottish history for themselves, all whilst enjoying the modern luxuries afforded by the Dunalastair' huge multi-million pound refurbishment.

The Dunalastair Hotel Suites is set to open on Monday, May 1st, 2017. For more details see www.dunalastairhotel.com

Contact

Eloic Montagnier

Dunalastair Hotel Suites

Phone: +44 (0)1882 580444

Send Email