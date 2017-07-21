Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – Grand Velas Los Cabos announces it has been accepted into the Virtuoso Hotels & Resorts Program. The resort, the fifth property of Mexico's "Beyond All Inclusive, Beyond All Compare" Velas Resorts, cost $150 million to build, opening in December 2016. The beachfront property has enhanced signature facilities and services of Grand Velas resorts including duplex wellness suites with juice bars, wine-based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico's fine wines, and dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. Grand Velas Los Cabos offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities including a selection of gourmet specialty restaurants led by top chefs, including two star Michelin chef Sidney Schutte; oversize designer suites, some with plunge pools; a 35,000 sq. ft. spa with 16 treatment rooms and hydrotherapy facility; staff ratio of 3 to 1; exceptional meeting facilities, and a commitment to the environment.

To qualify for the program, Grand Velas Los Cabos was reviewed by a representative committee of Virtuoso travel-agency owners whom evaluated the resort on its value, accommodations, and experiences. In its 25th year, the Virtuoso Hotels & Resorts program is the industry's longest-running and most prestigious, with more five-star properties than any other organization.

Rates start at $750 per person per night in double occupancy. The all-inclusive rate includes luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, nightly entertainment and more. For more information on Grand Velas Los Cabos, visit http://loscabos.grandvelas.com/.

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

The new Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico's Baja Peninsula is the fifth property of Velas Resorts. Located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, the $150 million beachfront property offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. All 304 ocean view suites are over 1,180 sq. ft. with private terraces and some personal plunge pools while duplex wellness suites have designated wellness amenities and insuite juice bars. Grand Velas Los Cabos features five gourmet restaurants with an extensive beverage program and wine based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico's fine wines. A staff ratio of 3 to 1; 16,370 sq. ft. convention center with the capability for 20 breakout rooms; 35,000 sq. ft. spa with 16 treatment rooms and hydrotherapy facility; three pools; and pool and beach concierges are available. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are a Technogym Fitness Center with personal trainers, exercise programs, yoga, Pilates and meditation; recreational activities program; separate teens' and kids' club facilities and activities program; 24-hour personalized butler concierge service; and 24-hour in-suite service. Opening soon, a gallery of contemporary art will continue the company's commitment to bringing the art, fashion and culture of Mexico to guests. The curved, half-moon design of the hotel catches eyes along the corridor with an iconic grand entrance that's open air, three stories high and over 300 ft. above sea level. All of this beachfront, just 35 minutes from the Los Cabos International Airport which directly services over 40 destinations in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts operate Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.

