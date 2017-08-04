Omni Dallas Hotel Allows Companies to Brand the Dallas Skyline
Companies That Book a Meeting Can Prominently Display Logo or Message on the Hotel’s Illuminated Façade at Night
The Omni Dallas Hotel was built with the latest technological advances including an exterior LED-lighting system that allows the hotel to display logos, messages, designs and more. The hotel has become a signature landmark of the Dallas skyline, which is considered to be one of the best in the world. Overall, the exterior lighting system features 6,660 individual LED-light fixtures at three feet each for a total of nearly 20,000 linear feet, or the equivalent to 3.8 miles of lights.
"From the day we opened this hotel, one of the most frequently asked questions from our meeting planners was how they could get their individual company's logo or message on our exterior façade," said Ed Netzhammer, managing director for the Omni Dallas Hotel. "Now the answer is simple – book a meeting, and we will brand the Dallas skyline for you."
The LEED Gold-certified Omni Dallas Hotel meeting and event space will suit any type of function from grand galas and corporate sales launches to large association meetings or small intimate gatherings with more than 142,000 square feet of space and 41 meeting rooms and event spaces inclusive of the Dallas Ballroom at 31,704 square feet and the Trinity Ballroom at 15,400 square feet. The hotel can accommodate up to 2,500 attendees at any given time. The skybridge offers meeting planners and convention-goers convenient access to more than 2.1 million square feet of meeting space located in the Dallas Convention Center. Guests will have access via the skybridge to level two of the convention center from the two meeting levels of the hotel. The hotel also has more than 1,000 parking spots and ample space for exhibit and decor companies needing easy access.
The sophisticated 23-story downtown Omni Dallas Hotel provides the perfect blend of uncompromised service, luxurious accommodations and location. Guests enjoy a fully equipped, state-of-the-art fitness center, full-service Mokara Spa and heated infinity swimming pool with stunning views of downtown. The hotel boasts six onsite dining venues including the acclaimed Bob's Steak & Chop House, the farm-to-table concept Texas Spice, and the sports bar The Owners Box, among others. Guests also have convenient access to four restaurants on Lamar adjacent to the hotel including Coal Vines, Biergarten on Lamar, Black Ship Little Katana, and Cafe Herrera.
For more information on "Book a Meeting, Brand the Dallas Skyline," or to book a group meeting or event visit omnihotels.com/hotels/dallas/meetings or call 1-214-979-2506. For more information on other property offers, guests may visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni. Travelers or media can also follow Omni at Facebook.com/OmniHotels and Twitter.com/OmniHotels.
About Omni Hotels & Resorts
Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business gateways and leisure destinations across North America. With over 20 world-class golf courses and award-winning spa retreats, to dynamic business settings, each Omni showcases the local flavor of the destination while featuring four-diamond services, signature restaurants, Wi-Fi connectivity and unique wellness options. Known for its distinguished, personalized service, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every customer interaction, with a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program and the company"s "Power of One" associate empowerment program. The brand is frequently recognized by top consumer research organizations and travel publications and was ranked "Highest in Upper-Upscale Segment Guest Satisfaction" in the J.D. Power 2016 North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index StudySM. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Omni"s loyalty program is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Committed to reducing hunger, Omni is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to help provide more than 18.2 million meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. To get additional information or book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.