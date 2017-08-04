DALLAS – The Omni Dallas Hotel, connected via sky bridge to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and close to restaurants, shops, the Dallas Arts District and more, unveiled its "Book a Meeting, Brand the Dallas Skyline" offer. For every meeting or event booked, the hotel will brand the iconic downtown Dallas skyline with the company's logo or message.

Since its opening in 2011, the Omni Dallas Hotel has colorfully displayed thousands of light shows that have corresponded with holidays, causes, select company logos, as well as North Texas, national and international events, and much more. Now any company that books its meeting or event at the hotel can have its logo prominently illuminate the Dallas Skyline.

The Omni Dallas Hotel was built with the latest technological advances including an exterior LED-lighting system that allows the hotel to display logos, messages, designs and more. The hotel has become a signature landmark of the Dallas skyline, which is considered to be one of the best in the world. Overall, the exterior lighting system features 6,660 individual LED-light fixtures at three feet each for a total of nearly 20,000 linear feet, or the equivalent to 3.8 miles of lights.

"From the day we opened this hotel, one of the most frequently asked questions from our meeting planners was how they could get their individual company's logo or message on our exterior façade," said Ed Netzhammer, managing director for the Omni Dallas Hotel. "Now the answer is simple – book a meeting, and we will brand the Dallas skyline for you."

The LEED Gold-certified Omni Dallas Hotel meeting and event space will suit any type of function from grand galas and corporate sales launches to large association meetings or small intimate gatherings with more than 142,000 square feet of space and 41 meeting rooms and event spaces inclusive of the Dallas Ballroom at 31,704 square feet and the Trinity Ballroom at 15,400 square feet. The hotel can accommodate up to 2,500 attendees at any given time. The skybridge offers meeting planners and convention-goers convenient access to more than 2.1 million square feet of meeting space located in the Dallas Convention Center. Guests will have access via the skybridge to level two of the convention center from the two meeting levels of the hotel. The hotel also has more than 1,000 parking spots and ample space for exhibit and decor companies needing easy access.

The sophisticated 23-story downtown Omni Dallas Hotel provides the perfect blend of uncompromised service, luxurious accommodations and location. Guests enjoy a fully equipped, state-of-the-art fitness center, full-service Mokara Spa and heated infinity swimming pool with stunning views of downtown. The hotel boasts six onsite dining venues including the acclaimed Bob's Steak & Chop House, the farm-to-table concept Texas Spice, and the sports bar The Owners Box, among others. Guests also have convenient access to four restaurants on Lamar adjacent to the hotel including Coal Vines, Biergarten on Lamar, Black Ship Little Katana, and Cafe Herrera.

For more information on "Book a Meeting, Brand the Dallas Skyline," or to book a group meeting or event visit omnihotels.com/hotels/dallas/meetings or call 1-214-979-2506. For more information on other property offers, guests may visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni. Travelers or media can also follow Omni at Facebook.com/OmniHotels and Twitter.com/OmniHotels.

Contact

Amber Bufkin

Phone: 214-979-4531

Send Email