citizenM announces appointment of Frits van Paasschen to Advisory Board
Rattan Chadha, founder and CEO of citizenM said
"We've enjoyed a remarkable success with the citizenM model and are now pursuing a strategy of vigorous growth in Europe, the USA and Asia. With his background and experience in hospitality and his understanding of technology trends, we know that Frits van Paaschen will prove an enormous asset to us, providing strategic advice on our future development and progress. As a disruptive brand ourselves, we like to work with those who favour innovation and change and we are delighted to have an executive of his calibre on our board."
About citizenM
citizenM is a unique breed of hotels which sets new standards in the hospitality industry. Instead of sticking to the industry's 'givens', it figures out exactly what modern travellers want and need. The innovative concept aims to offer guests an affordable luxury lifestyle and provides sustained premium returns to all stakeholders. citizenM was established by Rattan Chadha, the founder and former CEO of the fashion brand Mexx. The group opened its first hotel at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in 2008, and currently has 9 hotels open in cities such as London, Paris, New York, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Rotterdam. citizenM currently has 15 additional hotels under development in Paris, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Taipei, Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur.
citizenM primarily acts as owner-operator, but is also open to consider joint ventures, leases, and management agreements. The group has a strategic expansion plan focusing on Europe, Asia, and North America. In Europe, the company is actively pursuing opportunities in Geneva, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Rome, Stockholm, Zurich, and Copenhagen and aims to create multiple hotels per destination.