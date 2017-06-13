Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), producers of Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®), announced today they are laying the groundwork to further globally expand the HITEC brand by also producing HITEC India and HITEC Asia. These educational events, HITEC India and HITEC Asia, will follow the tremendously successful HITEC brand that launched in North America in 1972. HFTP's North American version HITEC Toronto, the largest HITEC of 2017, will take place from June 26-29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

"Expanding HITEC to India and Asia has been a goal HFTP has worked towards for several years. It is time that we moved from the goal stage to the planning stage," says HFTP International President Lyle Worthington, CHTP, CIO at The Student Hotel in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. "As a global association with members spanning six continents, we believe that the expansion of HITEC will be an opportunity to build the exchange of information within the hospitality technology community, which has gained immense importance within the industry."

After HFTP's strategic planning conference in Amsterdam, HFTP has added many new benefits for its members this year. Expanding its club segment education to include a Club Engagement Conference in March of 2018, a new Hospitality Data Protection Officer program, development of new performance indicators for clubs, new chapters of the association and finalizing a research center located in Dubai, UAE later this month.

"As a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to improve the industry, HFTP continues to respond to its stakeholder's requests' for meaningful projects that expand the industry" says HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "Unlike other educational organizations that operate for-profit, HFTP events are planned by our volunteers and executed by our paid staff. It is this recipe that makes our events so successful. Our education is planned by the industry, for the industry, and the proceeds go back to the industry."

Further new plans and programs will be prioritized during the upcoming HFTP Board of Directors meeting held in Toronto following HITEC Toronto. More details will be published late September prior to HFTP's 65th anniversary and 2017 Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida, USA.

About HITEC

HITEC is the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology exposition and conference brand. HITEC offers a unique combination of top-notch education, and brings together the brightest minds and hottest technologies from across the globe to one place. The unparalleled event offers attendees essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines. Combined with the intimate opportunities to connect with fellow professionals, HITEC has everything to enhance your career.

Historically hosted annually in a different city throughout the United States, HFTP decided to break tradition in 2017 by hosting three HITEC events all taking place outside of U.S. borders– in Toronto, Amsterdam and Dubai. This will be the first time the global association's largest HITEC event – featuring thousands of hospitality professionals from around the world – will take place outside of the U.S. In 2017, HFTP is producing its larger HITEC Toronto as well as two additional, inaugural HITEC events: HITEC Amsterdam and HITEC Dubai.

For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec. Download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) is an international, nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has members and stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, email membership@hftp.org or download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

