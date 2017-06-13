MyCheck Granted Second Patent for its Mobile Payment Technology
U.S. Patent covers pushing promotions, creating clubs and force-closing checks within the MyCheck mobile payment app
MyCheck enables a seamless pay-at-the-table experience via direct POS integration. Guests can view, split and pay their bill straight from their smartphone without waiting for the check or the credit card slip, or the server coming over with a tablet or terminal. They can even redeem rewards and custom offers which go straight into the POS and use any method of payment they want, including credit card, debit card, Paypal, Android Pay, Apple Pay, MasterPass, Visa checkout and more.
U.S. Patent No. 9,633,344 B2 addresses the ability of MyCheck to push exclusive offers to restaurant customers. For example, MyCheck knows that Joe Smith likes to eat lunch downtown every Tuesday, and he orders a shrimp cocktail at every meal. Therefore, the system can push a Saturday Night Shrimp Lovers Dinner promo to Mr. Smith to incentivize him to visit the establishment on a weekend. The customer is receiving an offer that is relevant to his purchasing behavior and preferences which will drive loyalty. It also will drive new revenues for the business on the weekend.
The rapid and efficient creation of a "Consumer Club" will also help establishments to drive loyalty and revenues. For example, a restaurateur may send a message to a customer's smartphone asking if he would like to join the restaurant's Club to receive special promotions. If the customer responds positively, the restaurant will begin sending coupons or promotion codes to the guest. The customer then becomes part of a Club database whereby personal information and transaction history can be tracked.
The patent also addresses an owner's need to force-close a check. Once the four-digit code is created in the MyCheck app for each customer and presented to the server, it implies a contract between the customer and the establishment. If the guest leaves the restaurant without settling the tab (intentionally or unintentionally), MyCheck will automatically close the check and assign a tip.
"The patented method designed by MyCheck of pushing promotions and creating clubs is helping businesses better target, retain and reward their customers, while the ability to force-close customer tabs ensures that everyone gets paid and the establishment is protected," Kugler said. "The result for business owners is enhanced operations and higher revenues."
About MyCheck
MyCheck creates custom apps for hotels and restaurant chains to extend their brand into the mobile world. With faster checkout, increased loyalty and customer engagement, MyCheck turns a clinical payment process into a WOW experience for the guest, providing tools to understand customers better and interact with them in more meaningful ways. Established in 2011, MyCheck operates globally and has integrations into nearly 30 different POS and PMS systems and interfaces to an array of loyalty, gift card and financial gateways. For more information, please visit www.mycheck.io.