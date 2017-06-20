Jericho, NY and San Diego -- Kube Systems, the provider of mobile device charging solutions, has recently partnered with Gimbal to bring location-based marketing to the guestroom via the Kube Essentials multi-device charger. Hotels can leverage Kube Essentials together with Gimbal to engage customers by offering promotions and other contextual notifications to their mobile devices. The service allows the hotel to drive revenue by vastly improving the consumer journey, both inside and outside the hotel room.

Kube Essentials with Gimbal built in will be on display in Booth 2435 at HITEC, to be held June 26 to 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

"At Gimbal, we enable best-in-class location technology to power mobile marketing," said Paul Malcangio, Gimbal Senior Director of Enterprise Sales. "Our goal is to help hotel marketers communicate to specific individuals with contextually relevant messaging. By connecting to the hotel's mobile app – which includes the Gimbal SDK – we can send targeted offers to guests that will enhance their stay experience."

Since 2011, Gimbal has helped brands across a range of industries reach their mobile advertising and marketing goals. In the hotel environment, Gimbal will deliver custom content to guests' using a smart combination of mobile apps, beacons, and geofences.

"To our knowledge, no hotel today is using beacon technology in the guestroom," said Dave Weinstein, Kube Systems Vice President. "We approached Gimbal to see if they would embark on an integration partnership to embed their beacon into our newest in-room charging solution.

"With some major hotel brands now using beacons in public spaces, we wanted to make available a unique solution that would enable the same technology to be deployed in guestrooms," Weinstein said. "Today, any hotel running the Gimbal beacon in conjunction with their mobile app can place Kube Essentials in their guestroom. Not only will it add location-based marketing services to the room, but it will give guests a place to charge ALL their mobile devices, including laptops. Better yet, it's more affordable than most comparable devices with more charging capability than any solution on the market. And, it's small enough that it won't clutter the bedside."

Kube Essentials sports built-in charging cables – one Apple Lightning and one Micro USB – that are upgradeable to next generation charging formats. For example, the Micro USB cable can be upgraded to USB Type-C (reversible plug capability). It also features two USB Ports and an optional wireless Qi charging pad that enables guests to drop and charge their compatible mobile device on a large four-inch surface.

"We invite HITEC attendees interested in seeing the latest in mobile-device charging and the hospitality industry's FIRST beacon application for guestrooms to visit us in Booth #2435 at HITEC," Weinstein said.

For details on Kube Systems products, visit www.kubesystems.com. For more information on Gimbal solutions, visit www.Gimbal.com.

About Gimbal

Gimbal is the industry's only open and independent platform for the aggregation and execution of consumer data. Through a combination of proprietary hardware and software, Gimbal enables brands, media agencies, marketers and enterprise clients to substantially improve the relevancy and effectiveness of their marketing communications. Visit www.Gimbal.com.

