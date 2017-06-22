hospitalityPulse Offers a “Sneak Peek” of pulseBooker During HITEC 2017
hospitalityPulse to debut its latest innovation pulseBooker - an “out of the box” Internet Booking Engine that FIRE clients will be able to use at no charge
Some of the features and benefits of pulseBooker are:
- trueAvailability™ of rooms and features
- hotels can increase guest satisfaction by letting them 'assemble' the perfect room for their personalized stay
- monetization of room assets/yield to the room
- powerful personalization options, including contextual amenities
- in sync with roomPulse, automating and ensuring fulfillment of booked features
- changes the paradigm of what it means to book a hotel room (Buy/Sell room features)
- optimizes monetization of hotel assets
- roomPulse also maximizes fulfillment of feature requests from other channels
hospitalityPulse will also be showcasing their flagship solution, roomPulse, a revolutionary cloud solution engineered to ensure hoteliers assign rooms based on reservation requirements and room availabilities, resulting in optimal upgrades being granted to the right guests. The highpoint of the conference this year will be the launch of FIRE, which uses predictive future room assignments to ensure what guests are offered to book online, also is what they can expect to receive when they arrive at the hotel. Communication with the property based system using roomPulse enables a highly personalized booking path for each guest, allowing them to select their desired room type, room attributes and features they are willing to pay more for, providing competitive differentiation from other hotel booking experiences currently dominating the market.
"We couldn't be more excited about launching our next wave of transformative solutions at HITEC, one of the premier gathering places for the hospitality industry's most visionary leaders," said Boettner. "With the addition of pulseBooker and FIRE to roomPulse, hospitalityPulse is solving some of the longest-standing pain points for hoteliers, and changes the paradigm in hotel room distribution."
HITEC attendees and media are invited to come by booth #208 to meet with the hospitalityPulse team and view live demos of one of the industry's most innovative platforms.
About hospitalityPulse
hospitalityPulse was designed by hotel technology and operations veterans tackling one of the most difficult problems hotels are facing: room assignment and its direct effect on guest satisfaction. Our patent-pending optimization algorithms, combined with an intuitive user interface enable hoteliers to assign the optimal room for every guest, every time, with consistent efficiency. Using the multi-dimensional FIRE engine, hoteliers can rely on providing the booker with the trueAvailabilityTM of room and feature combinations on the dates selected. roomPulse dynamically optimizes each room assignment in real-time, all the time. Visit us at www.hospitalitypulse.com.