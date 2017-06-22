Attendees at this year's HITEC in Toronto, Canada will be introduced to the latest inspiring innovations from hospitalityPulse™, a leading provider of next-generation technology solutions for the hotel industry. hospitalityPulse will be unveiling its Internet Booking Engine (IBE) which complements the use of its FIRE (Feature Inventory Response Engine) solution. This new IBE is offered to FIRE users at no charge.

pulseBooker enables several unique features that enhance the overall implementation of FIRE. As with most transactional products, pulseBooker will have built-in personalization options including color, logo, and branding available free to FIRE customers. For even more customization, and as with all hospitalityPulse's systems, all of FIRE's web services are built as Open APIs, making it incredibly easy to integrate and implement. According to company CEO, Pierre Boettner, an interactive self-service SDK will be released later this year, and pulseBooker is first to reveal some features of ICE (Intelligent Commerce Engine) that is planned to for release in 2018.

Some of the features and benefits of pulseBooker are:

trueAvailability™ of rooms and features

hotels can increase guest satisfaction by letting them 'assemble' the perfect room for their personalized stay

monetization of room assets/yield to the room

powerful personalization options, including contextual amenities

in sync with roomPulse, automating and ensuring fulfillment of booked features

changes the paradigm of what it means to book a hotel room (Buy/Sell room features)

optimizes monetization of hotel assets

roomPulse also maximizes fulfillment of feature requests from other channels

hospitalityPulse will also be showcasing their flagship solution, roomPulse, a revolutionary cloud solution engineered to ensure hoteliers assign rooms based on reservation requirements and room availabilities, resulting in optimal upgrades being granted to the right guests. The highpoint of the conference this year will be the launch of FIRE, which uses predictive future room assignments to ensure what guests are offered to book online, also is what they can expect to receive when they arrive at the hotel. Communication with the property based system using roomPulse enables a highly personalized booking path for each guest, allowing them to select their desired room type, room attributes and features they are willing to pay more for, providing competitive differentiation from other hotel booking experiences currently dominating the market.

"We couldn't be more excited about launching our next wave of transformative solutions at HITEC, one of the premier gathering places for the hospitality industry's most visionary leaders," said Boettner. "With the addition of pulseBooker and FIRE to roomPulse, hospitalityPulse is solving some of the longest-standing pain points for hoteliers, and changes the paradigm in hotel room distribution."

