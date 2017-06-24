Hotel360 Technologies, the Industry’s First Fully Integrated Guest Acquisition, Engagement and Retention Platform to Debut at HITEC Toronto
"We are excited to talk to hoteliers about the power of Hotel360 at this year's HITEC in Toronto, and to illustrate exactly how we can help them completely own their guest data to make smarter business decisions that increase guest retention and, ultimately, maximize direct website revenues," said Max Starkov, Global President & CEO of Hotel360 Technologies. "By combining HEBS Digital's powerful guest acquisition suite with Serenata CRM's comprehensive Smart CRM suite, Hotel360 is "closing the loop" with the hospitality industry's first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Past/Future Guest Engagement and Acquisition Technology and Marketing Platform."
Meet the team behind Hotel360 in booth 2601 at this year's HITEC conference in Toronto, and visit the newly-launched website to learn more about how Hotel360 Technologies can best solve the hotelier's business needs, streamline digital technology and marketing strategies, and increase website conversions with its 360-degree approach.
About Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM
Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests. Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HEBS Digital"s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.
Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, the most comprehensive hotel CRM platform today, are closing the loop on the travel planning and booking journey with the hospitality industry"s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Past/Future Guest Engagement and Acquisition Technology and Marketing Platform
HEBS Digital"s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 400 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards, and more.
The team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HEBS Digital"s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success@hotel360tech.com.
