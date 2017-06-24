NEW YORK, NY — June 26, 2017 — Hotel360 Technologies, an integrated hospitality technology and digital marketing company comprised of HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, will debut its end-to-end guest acquisition, engagement and retention approach at HITEC Toronto, booth 2601.

Success is based on how well you know your guests and what you do with that knowledge. Hotel360's fully-integrated 360-degree solutions capitalize on past guest insights to acquire new guests, while also engaging the traveller at every touchpoint of the travel journey with personalized, meaningful experiences and messaging.

"We are excited to talk to hoteliers about the power of Hotel360 at this year's HITEC in Toronto, and to illustrate exactly how we can help them completely own their guest data to make smarter business decisions that increase guest retention and, ultimately, maximize direct website revenues," said Max Starkov, Global President & CEO of Hotel360 Technologies. "By combining HEBS Digital's powerful guest acquisition suite with Serenata CRM's comprehensive Smart CRM suite, Hotel360 is "closing the loop" with the hospitality industry's first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Past/Future Guest Engagement and Acquisition Technology and Marketing Platform."

Meet the team behind Hotel360 in booth 2601 at this year's HITEC conference in Toronto, and visit the newly-launched website to learn more about how Hotel360 Technologies can best solve the hotelier's business needs, streamline digital technology and marketing strategies, and increase website conversions with its 360-degree approach.

