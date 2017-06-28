Munich, 28 June 2017 – Balladins Hotels offer a great hotel experience at a fair price with its 2- and 3- star hotels across France and Belgium. In order to utilize guest reviews better to improve operations and add value to their brand, Balladins Hotels decided to rely on TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform. The easy-to-use tool enables the hotel chain to manage, analyze, and respond to all guest reviews from across the web. The sophisticated survey solution, embedded into the platform, helps to conveniently gather post-stay feedback and receive first-hand information from guests after their stay. A higher review volume leads to a better online reputation and visibility. This will help Balladins to increase their number of bookings and, ultimately, its revenue.

"Parntering with Balladin Hotels is a significant step for TrustYou to strengthen our presence in the French speaking market. We are very excited to be the chosen review platform and we are convinced that the analysis and management of guest feedback will contribute to Balladin Hotels' overall success. Reviews are the second most important decision-making factor after price when travelers are booking a hotel.* It's more important than ever to be ahead of your online reputation", says Vincent Roux, Director Enterprise French Speaking Markets at TrustYou.

Balladins Hotels represent a core brand of the Dynamique Hôtel Management Group and look back on more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Close communication with the guest and maintaining a personal touch are their main targets to ensure guest satisfaction.

"TrustYou complements our customer centric approach", mentions Fabrice Beyer, Commercial & Marketing Director at Balladins Hotels. "With the convenient portfolio view, we can now see the reputation, performance, sentiment, and response rates for all 63 hotels combined as well as individually for each property. One of the major reasons we chose TrustYou is because we are able to solicit, analyze, and reply to all reviews. This way we can make sure we value every guest individually and further improve our offers based on solid information."

More information about TrustYou can be found at www.trustyou.com.

