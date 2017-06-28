TrustYou Strengthens Its Market Presence in France and Belgium With Balladins Hotels Cooperation
Balladins Hotels represent a core brand of the Dynamique Hôtel Management Group and look back on more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Close communication with the guest and maintaining a personal touch are their main targets to ensure guest satisfaction.
"TrustYou complements our customer centric approach", mentions Fabrice Beyer, Commercial & Marketing Director at Balladins Hotels. "With the convenient portfolio view, we can now see the reputation, performance, sentiment, and response rates for all 63 hotels combined as well as individually for each property. One of the major reasons we chose TrustYou is because we are able to solicit, analyze, and reply to all reviews. This way we can make sure we value every guest individually and further improve our offers based on solid information."
