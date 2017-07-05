Shinta Mani Hotels, Cambodia's leading luxury boutique hotel group has embarked on an evolutionary journey that will rebrand its existing two properties, Shinta Mani Club and Shinta Mani Resort on 1 July. Development plans include two unique and exquisite new properties in collaboration with acclaimed designer and architect Bill Bensley, to open in late 2017 and mid 2018 respectively.

Rebranding

Shinta Mani Hotels will rebrand their two boutique properties in the historic town of Siem Reap on 1 July, in order to differentiate their deluxe 4 star and premium upscale boutique products. The adjacent properties are located in the leafy French Quarter of the city between the Royal Gardens and the vibrant Old Market area, just footsteps from the river and 15 minutes from the magnificent UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Angkor Wat. Both hotels showcase acclaimed designer Bill Bensley's magnificent designs.

Shinta Mani Resort Rebrands to Shinta Mani Shack - (62 rooms and 4 suites)

Following a short closure and refurbishment, the popular Shinta Mani Resort will reopen its doors as Shinta Mani Shack on 1 July, complete with a snazzy new entrance opposite the Royal Gardens. The courtyard style resort's 62 rooms and 2 Junior Suites, showcase surprisingly different 'Bensley twist' design features and enjoy direct access or balcony views over the lush landscape and stunning swimming pool. The pool too has had a makeover and now features a dramatic Bensley design icon found throughout the hotel which has been reproduced in monochromatic black and white tiles to create a dramatic visual effect. Two brand new Executive Suites with full length balconies overlook the leafy streetscape. Interiors showcase a mirrored feature wall and custom designed iron bed, together with handpicked furniture and light fittings. Exclusive artworks were created by Bensley Design Studios Bangkok.

Shinta Mani Shack's refurbishment highlights Bensley's playful and whimsical notes with signature bright colours, bold accents, funky off-centre touches and a creative chic lifestyle ambiance with a modern vibe.

Shinta Mani Club Rebrands to Shinta Mani Angkor (39 rooms)

This upscale boutique property showcases 39 contemporary designed rooms and public spaces in a Khmer-inspired design and seduces with soft lighting, fragrant scents and modern Cambodian design. Guest rooms offer stylish accommodation with modern facilities, minimalist chic interiors and showcase exquisite inland ceiling artwork featuring the images of Angkor.

Guests are able to enjoy sumptuous cuisine at restaurants in both properties including the signature Kroya Restaurant (inspired by Shinta Mani's heritage) with both indoor and hip outdoor oversize Bensley designed swing seating, serving international cuisine; Baitong Restaurant for all day dining, the iconic Bensley's Bar for irresistible cocktails, the Pool Bar, The Steakhouse in Pub Street (managed by Shinta Mani) or room service in the comfort of their accommodation.

The Shinta Mani Spa offers a rejuvenating range of treatments based on traditional Khmer herbs and healing rituals to reduce stress and reset inner balance. Whether a traditional Khmer massage, an invigorating body treatment or soothing reflexology, the Shinta Mani Spa offers an indulgent oasis for guests to relax and rejuvenate.

Guests can also visit the non-profit Shinta Mani Foundation (SMF) located in the grounds of Shinta Mani Shack and participate in their CSR programmes. The Foundation has been internationally recognised for its programmes focusing on health, education and development for the less fortunate in the community. For more information, please visit www.shintamanifoundation.org

Development

Shinta Mani Hotels have announced an exciting new collaboration with acclaimed designer and architect Bill Bensley to launch 'The Bensley Collection', an exclusive portfolio of super luxe hotels and resorts showcasing visionary concepts, extra-ordinary design and bespoke service – the essence of The Bensley Collection.

Shinta Mani Angkor - Bensley Collection (10 Villas): opening November 2017

The debut flagship, Shinta Mani Angkor - Bensley Collection, will open its doors in November 2017, presenting the renowned temple town with a whole new level of world-class chic elegance.

From its high walled façade portraying the 'hands of meditation" to signify spiritual perfection, to the oversized indoor lap pools and gardens with a rooftop living room, the 10 super-chic, luxurious two level art deco-inspired villas set beneath the canopy of Siem Reap's ancient Palace trees will totally raise the bar and delight, surprise and inspire its guests.

Guests in these expansive villas will luxuriate in tropical splendour as the Bensley Butlers ensure a flawless stay, ensuring that everything is exactly as it should be. Each villa will offer 156 sqm across two pavilions including a floor to ceiling glassed bathroom with views over the garden and outdoor bath. Inside the living space, polished concrete walls will project sculptures of the Apsara - a traditional goddess known for beauty and elegance - the perfect complement to such exquisite surrounds.

Shinta Mani Wild – Bensley Collection

A Private Nature Sanctuary (16 customised luxury tents) – Opening Q3 2018

Shinta Mani Wild – Bensley Collection is a radical new concept for a unique luxury tented camp experience in the remote wilderness of Tmor Rung; 2 hours' drive from Phnom Phen.

Located along 1.5 kilometres of river and waterfalls, Bensley has set out to create his most ambitious luxury camp project to date. This super-luxe property will have 16 100 sqm custom designed tents elevated over the swift moving water and waterfalls, providing a view and experience unlike any other resort in Asia. Each tent will be meticulously designed to invoke the feeling of what it would have been like on a luxury safari in the jungles of Cambodia with Jacky O.

Shinta Mani Wild – Bensley Collection will combine world class design, hospitality and conservation. Bensley describes the project as 'a utopia of sustainability'; by making the lowest possible impact on the land and doubling as a research and conservation centre it will create a new model that will not only conserve and protect threatened wildlands, but also create new and sustainable opportunities for the people that traditionally call these lands home

Shinta Mani Wild – Bensley Collection is an exercise in extreme ingenuity where guests can feast on delicacies grown and foraged from the surrounding land and encounter extraordinary wildlife.

